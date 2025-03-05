Wearable Devices Unlocks New Market Opportunities Following an Announcement of the Development of AI-Powered Gesture Personalization Technology

- Advancing AI-driven interactions for extended reality (“XR”) and wearable technology markets –

Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, is proud to announce its next-generation gesture personalization technology that is expected to reshape human-device interactions. This breakthrough technology aims to open new commercial and licensing opportunities in the fast-growing XR, smartwatch, and AI-driven device markets.

The Future of Personalized AI-Driven Gestures

As AI continues to shape our digital landscape, the way we interact with technology is evolving. Traditional input methods - keyboards, touchscreens, and voice commands - are expected to give way to more natural, seamless interactions. Wearable Devices is developing an AI-powered neural wristband technology for detection of user specific micro-gestures, enabling a future of personalized controls tailored to individual users.

While gestures such as Pinch, Pinch and Drag, and Drag are now in common use with multiple XR devices using gesture detection cameras, the use of a neural interface requires overcoming the various patterns a user may exhibit. Certain users may display neural patterns which are over the normal distribution patterns. Further, the development of new unique gestures which are personalized to a specific user may be hindered by the above obstacles.

Through leveraging Large Motor Unit Action Potential (MUAP) Models, Wearable Devices is enhancing its ability to create a higher gesture classification experience to all users. Micro gestures, in-which the fingers only perform a minute movement, and user-defined gestures can be added to a control scheme on a device, thus enhancing the comfort of control and the ease of use on multiple devices.

A New Era for AI-Powered Devices and XR Platforms

Wearable Devices’ neural-based gesture personalization is being developed to revolutionize XR, smartwatches, and other AI-driven interfaces. The technology aims to enable:

Micro-Gesture Precision: AI refining recognition of tiny movements, such as small and fine finger swipes or pinches, ensuring reliable, real-time responsiveness.

Cross-Device Integration: Personalized gestures seamlessly operating across augmented reality (“AR”)/virtual reality headsets, AR glasses, smartwatches, and other AI-powered devices, creating a unified interaction experience.

Context-Aware Interactions: As the large language model gets tailored to the specific user behavior and gesture samples, the system becomes more adaptive to users’ habits of performing a gesture.

Positioning for Growth in High-Value Markets

Wearable Devices is targeting rapidly growing markets, including AR, virtual reality (“VR”), smartwatches, and AI-driven wearables, where personalized input solutions are increasingly in demand. By developing user-specific, AI-adaptive control interfaces, the Company aims to:

Enhance usability and accessibility for consumers and enterprise applications.

Drive adoption of neural-based interfaces in the expanding AI and XR sectors.

Establish licensing and commercialization opportunities for its proprietary technology.

Collaboration and Market Expansion

With over a decade of R&D and a growing patent portfolio, Wearable Devices is inviting AI and XR industry leaders to explore collaboration and integration opportunities.

For more information about Wearable Devices’ AI-powered gesture control solutions under development, visit www.wearabledevices.co.il

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming, and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our next-generation gesture personalization technology and the development of our AI-powered neural wristband technology for detection of user specific micro-gestures, expected to enable a future of personalized controls tailored to individual users; our expectations that such technology will reshape human-device interactions, open new commercial and licensing opportunities in the fast-growing XR, smartwatch, and AI-driven device markets; the benefits and advantages of our technology compared to other solutions and technologies currently available; and our goal to enhance accessibility, usability, and engagement in AI-driven environments, drive adoption of neural-based interfaces in the expanding AI and XR sectors and establish licensing and commercialization opportunities for its proprietary technology. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

