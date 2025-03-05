NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Industry Visionaries to Unveil What’s Next in AI at GTC 2025

GTC 2025 to Feature Huang’s Keynote and More Than 1,000 Sessions, Providing a Glimpse Into the Future of AI Infrastructure, Scientific Computing, AI and Robotics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced GTC 2025 , the world’s premier AI conference, will return March 17-21 to San Jose, Calif. — bringing together the brightest minds in AI to showcase breakthroughs happening now in physical AI, agentic AI and scientific discovery. GTC will bring together 25,000 attendees in person — and 300,000 attendees virtually — for an in-depth look at the technologies shaping the future.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote from SAP Center on Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. PT focused on AI and accelerated computing technologies changing the world. It will be livestreamed and available on demand at nvidia.com . Registration is not required to view the keynote online .

Onsite attendees can arrive at SAP Center early to enjoy a live pregame show hosted by the “Acquired” podcast and other surprise festivities. Virtual attendees can catch the pregame show live online .

“AI is pushing the limits of what’s possible — turning yesterday’s dreams into today’s reality,” Huang said. “GTC brings together the brightest scientists, engineers, developers and creators to imagine and build a better future. Come and be first to see the new advances in NVIDIA computing and breakthroughs in AI, robotics, science and the arts that will transform industries and society.”

AI is here, and it’s mainstream — powering the everyday brands that shape people’s lives. At GTC, some of the world’s largest companies, groundbreaking startups and leading academic minds will convene to explore the transformative impact of AI across industries.

With over 1,000 sessions, 2,000 speakers and nearly 400 exhibitors, GTC will showcase how NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing platforms tackle the world’s biggest and toughest challenges — spanning climate research to healthcare, cybersecurity, humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles and more. From large language models and physical AI to cloud computing and scientific discovery, NVIDIA’s full-stack platform is driving the next industrial revolution.

At the conference, attendees can also look forward to curated experiences, including dozens of demos spanning every industry, hands-on training, autonomous vehicle exhibits and rides, and a new GTC Night Market featuring street food and wares from 20 local vendors and artisans.

Notable speakers include:

Pieter Abbeel, director of the UC Berkeley Robot Learning Lab and co-director of the UC Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Lab

Drago Anguelov, vice president and head of research, Waymo

Frances Arnold, Nobel Laureate in chemistry and Linus Pauling Professor of chemical engineering, bioengineering and biochemistry, California Institute of Technology

Gülen Bengi, chief marketing officer, Mars Snacking

Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth and marketing officer, Unilever

Noam Brown, research scientist, OpenAI

Nadia Carlsten, CEO, Danish Centre for AI Innovation, Novo Nordisk Foundation

Max Jaderberg, chief AI officer, and Sergei Yakneen, chief technology officer, Isomorphic Labs

Athina Kanioura, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, PepsiCo

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founding partner, WndrCo

The Rt Hon Peter Kyle MP, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, United Kingdom

Yann LeCun, vice president and chief AI scientist, Meta; professor, New York University

Arthur Mensch, CEO, Mistral AI

Joe Park, chief digital and technology officer, Yum! Brands; president, Byte by Yum!

Rajendra “RP” Prasad, chief information and asset engineering officer, Accenture

Raji Rajagopalan, vice president, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft

Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer, Boston Dynamics

RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian

Clara Shih, head of business AI, Meta

Alicia Tillman, chief marketing officer, Delta Air Lines

Pras Velagapudi, chief technology officer, Agility Robotics



More than 900 organizations will participate, including Accenture, Adobe, Arm, Airbnb, Amazon Web Services (AWS), BMW Group, The Coca-Cola Company, CoreWeave, Dell Technologies, Disney Research, Field AI, Ford, Foxconn, Google Cloud, Kroger, Lowe’s, Mercedes-Benz, Meta, Microsoft, MLB, NFL, OpenAI, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Pfizer, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, ServiceNow, SoftBank, TSMC, Uber, Volvo, Volkswagen, Wayve and Zoox.

Quantum Day Arrives

NVIDIA will host its first Quantum Day at GTC on March 20. The event will bring together the global quantum computing community and key industry figures.

Leaders from the quantum computing industry will join a panel with Huang from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT, shedding light on the current state and future of quantum computing. The panel will be livestreamed and available on demand, and feature pioneers in quantum computing, including:

Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave

Ben Bloom, CEO, Atom Computing

Peter Chapman, executive chair, IonQ

Rajeeb Hazra, CEO, Quantinuum

Loïc Henriet, co-CEO, Pasqal

Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion

Subodh Kulkarni, CEO, Rigetti

John Levy, CEO, SEEQC

Andrew Ory, CEO, QuEra Computing

Théau Peronnin, CEO, Alice & Bob

Rob Schoelkopf, chief scientist, Quantum Circuits

Simone Severini, general manager, quantum technologies, AWS

Pete Shadbolt, chief scientific officer, PsiQuantum

Krysta Svore, technical fellow, Microsoft

Quantum Day will also feature technical sessions with partners, NVIDIA researchers and more.

AI Training and Certification for Developers

NVIDIA is training the workforce of the future to equip them with critical skills for navigating and leading in an AI-driven future.

GTC attendees can participate in more than 80 hands-on instructor-led workshops and training labs provided by NVIDIA Training .

For the first time, onsite attendees can take certification exams for free — gaining a tremendous opportunity to validate their AI and accelerated computing skills and advance their careers.

In addition, new professional certifications will be available in accelerated data science and AI networking, as well as workshops in generative AI, agentic AI and accelerated computing with CUDA® C++.

Learn more about training offerings at GTC on the event webpage .

Startup and Venture Capital Ecosystem

For startups and VCs, GTC will feature an AI Day with expert panels, live demos from top startups, session tracks designed for investors, a VC reverse pitch session and exclusive networking opportunities with investors.

The NVIDIA Inception Pavilion will spotlight cutting-edge innovation from the NVIDIA Inception program, home to more than 22,000 startups. Nearly 250 Inception members will showcase their breakthroughs with demos, exhibitions and sessions spanning areas such as healthcare, climate science and robotics.

NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A

NVIDIA will hold a Q&A session for investors on March 19 at 8:30 a.m. PT. The webcast will be available at investor.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Clarissa Eyu

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

ceyu@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the timing, size, themes, sessions, speakers, participants, availability and impact of GTC, including the GTC keynote and the Quantum Day; AI pushing the limits of what's possible — turning yesterday's dreams into today’s reality; from large language models and conversational AI to cloud computing and scientific breakthroughs, NVIDIA’s full-stack platform driving the next industrial revolution; AI powering the everyday brands that shape people’s lives; NVIDIA training the workforce of the future; the availability of professional certifications for onsite attendees; and the timing and availability of the financial analyst Q&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and CUDA are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/922e27de-6626-4818-9a6d-d3108f818e25.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Industry Visionaries to Unveil What’s Next in AI at GTC 2025 GTC 2025 to Feature Huang’s Keynote and More Than 1,000 Sessions, Providing a Glimpse Into the Future of AI Infrastructure, Scientific Computing, AI and Robotics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.