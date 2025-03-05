InfraPartners and Caddis Cloud Solutions Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI Data Center Delivery

Through this collaboration, InfraPartners and Caddis Cloud Solutions are fast-tracking over 100MW of AI data center projects across EMEA and North America

LONDON and SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfraPartners, the market leader in prefabricated AI data centers, and Caddis Cloud Solutions, a premier advisory firm supporting hyperscale, AI, enterprise and government entities navigate the complexities of data center investment, development and optimization, have formed a strategic partnership to expedite the deployment of digital infrastructure solutions internationally.

This partnership combines Caddis Cloud Solutions’ expertise in site selection and development with InfraPartners’ prefabricated AI data center technology to reduce risks and accelerate deployments, enabling clients to bring AI infrastructure online faster.

The modular approach provides scalability and flexibility, enabling organizations to expand capacity in response to evolving AI requirements while mitigating the risks of technological obsolescence. By leveraging a globally consistent, high-quality deployment model, the partnership ensures seamless expansion for worldwide footprints.

"Through this partnership, InfraPartners and Caddis Cloud Solutions will serve as an integrated provider for clients, delivering them comprehensive, turnkey infrastructure solutions with an accelerated timeline," said Michalis Grigoratos, CEO of InfraPartners. "By leveraging our standardized design process and offsite manufacturing in our US and Romania factories, we can reduce deployment risk and meet the increasing demand for AI workloads at an unprecedented scale."

Scott Jarnagin, CEO of Caddis Cloud Solutions, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "We are excited to work with InfraPartners to address the critical supply chain shortages that are impacting data center development around the world. InfraPartners has a unique, market-leading solution, and together, we can accelerate the transformation of promising data center locations into revenue-generating assets, helping our clients achieve profitability faster."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure that bridges the gap between capacity shortages and new demand generated by increasing AI workloads.

About InfraPartners: InfraPartners is a global leader in digital infrastructure, having created the first fully modular data center solution for AI workloads. The company’s standardized design process and off-site manufacturing offers greater schedule and cost certainty, plus rigorous quality control. With a core focus on sustainability and innovation, InfraPartners collaborates with hyperscalers, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers and government entities focused on sovereign AI to design and deploy scalable, energy-efficient data centers. For more information, visit: https://infrapartners.llc/ .

About Caddis Cloud Solutions

Caddis Cloud Solutions is a premier advisory firm supporting hyperscale, AI, enterprise, and government entities in navigating the complexities of data center investment, development and optimization. With over 25 years of experience, Caddis specializes in strategic data center development, cloud capacity sourcing, and end-user deployment. The firm ensures clients—including hyperscalers, enterprises, cloud infrastructure providers and data center developers and operators—receive tailored solutions to meet their evolving infrastructure needs. Caddis is committed to forming long-term partnerships that extend beyond individual engagements. For more information, please visit: www.caddiscloud.com .

