Food Network Star Chef Alton Brown Joins Current Backyard as Brand Ambassador

Renowned culinary innovator endorses Current’s smart electric technology as the future of outdoor cooking

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Backyard , the world’s first electric outdoor brand, announced today that renowned chef and culinary innovator Alton Brown has joined the company as an official brand ambassador. Current’s line of smart electric outdoor products have earned Brown’s endorsement for delivering authentic taste while setting new standards in temperature precision and effortless cooking convenience.

Best known as the host of shows such as Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen, James Beard Award winner Brown is a culinary educator and cooking science proponent. Brown sees venture-backed Current, driven by a small start-up team of innovators, as a disruptive force in the industry that is delivering the next generation of precision culinary technology for outdoor cooking. Brown will be advising the brand and creating custom recipes to drive guided cooks within Current Backyard’s smartphone app.

“Current Backyard represents the future of outdoor cooking,” said Brown. “Whether we’re talking about pro-level chefs looking for consistent high heat and precision control, or beginners who want a smartphone app that guides them at every step, the backyard has entered a new culinary era. And the days of running frantically to the store for charcoal or a propane tank are over.”

Alton Brown stands behind Current Backyard’s line of outdoor electric products, which can plug into a standard 110V electric outlet, including:

The Current Grill , an electric outdoor grill that combines cutting-edge patented technology with sleek design. Featuring precision heat control at the grate level, dual-zone cooking, and a powerful 700°F searing capability, the Current Grill is Wi-Fi-connected, app-controlled and apartment-friendly.

, an electric outdoor grill that combines cutting-edge patented technology with sleek design. Featuring precision heat control at the grate level, dual-zone cooking, and a powerful 700°F searing capability, the Current Grill is Wi-Fi-connected, app-controlled and apartment-friendly. The forthcoming Current Pizza Oven , the world’s smartest electric pizza oven certified for both indoors and outdoors, takes the guesswork out of pizza-making with a smart app and Pizza Build Calculator that turns every user into an expert chef. With 5-in-1 cooking modes and a maximum temperature of 850°F, Current serves up perfectly crispy crusts and melted toppings every time. The Current Pizza Oven will be available for pre-order on March 31, 2025.

“Current is making outdoor cooking smarter, safer and more sustainable,” added Brown. “It’s not just the precision and control that any chef would love – with electric cooking, you also don’t have to worry about an open flame and it’s six times more energy efficient than traditional gas grills.”

“Throughout his career, Alton Brown has been a culinary mind that hones the cutting edge for American cooking,” said Tom Penner, Current Backyard CEO. “His endorsement is a clear validation of our mission at Current Backyard – to use electricity to reimagine the way people experience outdoor cooking.”

About Current Backyard

Established in 2023 and backed by W. C. Bradley Co., Current Backyard is reinventing traditional outdoor cooking through innovative electric technology. Current Backyard believes that the joy of outdoor cooking shouldn’t be limited. Its award-winning products deliver the same performance and outcomes as traditional open flame cooking, without limitations. Current makes outdoor cooking more accessible and sustainable for everyone, whether they live in a high-rise apartment, a wildfire-prone area, a community with strict HOA rules, or simply want to cook with clean, safe, renewable energy. Its smart features, precise temperatures and app-based expert guidance, make it easier and more enjoyable than ever to achieve best-in-class results, no matter the skill level. Welcome to Current Backyard, where outdoor living is possible for every lifestyle.

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

currentbackyard@firebrand.marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.