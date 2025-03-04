Opportunities for businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean with support of the Inter-American Development Bank

SLOVENIA, March 4 - A seminar on business opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) was held at the Centre of Excellence in Finance, organised by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, as part of the LAC 2025 Days, the public agency SPIRIT and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

