Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,808 in the last 365 days.

Opportunities for businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean with support of the Inter-American Development Bank

SLOVENIA, March 4 - A seminar on business opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) was held at the Centre of Excellence in Finance, organised by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, as part of the LAC 2025 Days, the public agency SPIRIT and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opportunities for businesses in Latin America and the Caribbean with support of the Inter-American Development Bank

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more