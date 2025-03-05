Docker Appoints Mark Cavage as President and Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker, Inc.® , the company behind the leading development suite of products built specifically for cloud-native development, today announced the appointment of Mark Cavage as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Cavage, a proven technology executive with deep expertise in cloud infrastructure, developer experience, and enterprise-scale solutions, will play a key role in expanding Docker’s impact across modern application development, security, and cloud-native workflows.

“Mark is an exceptional leader who brings a unique combination of technical depth and business acumen,” said Don Johnson, CEO of Docker. “His experience in building and scaling developer platforms and communities, coupled with his passion for driving execution, makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team. We’re thrilled to welcome him aboard as we continue to redefine how modern applications are developed and delivered.”

With over 25 years in business, product development, and engineering, Cavage has played pivotal roles in shaping modern cloud and developer technologies. His career spans leadership positions at AWS, Joyent, Oracle, Salesforce (Heroku), Stripe, and Nuna. His experience in developer platforms, cloud-scale operations, and security-driven software delivery aligns seamlessly with Docker’s mission.

At Oracle, Cavage co-founded Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) alongside Don Johnson, building it from the ground up into a hyperscale cloud platform supporting mission-critical applications and AI workloads. He also led Oracle’s application development and container strategy, making Oracle the first enterprise ISV to containerize its flagship databases and applications, and creating a renaissance for Java. At Salesforce, he spearheaded engineering for Heroku, and at Stripe, he was instrumental in launching the Stripe App Marketplace and leading its Financial Services division. Most recently, as CTO of Nuna, he drove innovation in healthcare via technology focused on patient engagement and outcomes.

“Developer experience has always been a passion of mine, and Docker is among the few companies that truly defines a paradigm shift in how modern software is built and delivered,” said Cavage. “Docker’s platform is deeply loved by developers and thus fundamentally positioned to solve some of the hardest challenges in software development today—whether it’s making AI model deployment seamless, securing the software supply chain, or optimizing development workflows. The opportunities for Docker are massive, and I couldn’t be more excited to help drive the next phase of growth.”

Cavage emphasized that Docker’s unparalleled mindshare in the developer community presents an extraordinary opportunity to scale its impact. “Nearly every developer interacts with Docker in some form, and Docker has an unparalleled ecosystem for containers - no matter where I look, a Dockerfile and Docker run is the default answer. The next step is to take what developers already know and trust and make it even easier to build, secure, and deploy modern, AI and cloud native applications.”

Cavage joins Docker at a pivotal moment as the company expands beyond containers, building a future where modern application development is faster, more secure, and more efficient. With deep experience in cloud infrastructure, developer platforms, and enterprise solutions, he will play a key role in shaping Docker’s next chapter. His leadership will help Docker further improve developer experience, solve increasingly complex challenges, and expand its role across the software development lifecycle bringing greater automation, security, and scalability to modern software teams. As Docker strengthens its cloud-native capabilities, enhances AI-driven development, and deepens its investment in security and production-ready solutions, Cavage’s expertise will help drive execution, ensuring developers can focus on what they do best: building great software.

About Docker

Docker drives modern software development by making it easy to adopt container technology to radically boost productivity, security, testing, and collaboration at every step of the developer experience. Embraced by over 20 million developers worldwide, Docker’s unmatched flexibility and choice make it the preferred tool for developers seeking efficiency and innovation for creating modern applications. Learn more about Docker at www.docker.com .

