Haivision Showcases World-Leading Live Video Contribution Solutions at the 2025 NAB Show

From source to production, Haivision’s end-to-end ecosystem provides broadcasters with a complete solution for live sports and news coverage

MONTREAL, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it will showcase its ecosystem of world-leading live video contribution solutions at the 2025 NAB Show at booth W2221 in the West Hall from April 6-9.

Trusted by the world’s leading broadcasters, Haivision is a pioneer in live video contribution, providing ultra-low latency solutions for live broadcasting and multi-camera remote productions. From source to production, its ecosystem of video transmitters, encoders, receivers, and cloud solutions empowers broadcasters with flexibility, operational efficiency, and the ability to reliably capture and transmit high-quality live video from any location to productions on-premise or in the cloud.

At the NAB Show, Haivision will demonstrate its comprehensive ecosystem of broadcast contribution solutions, including the following:

Mobile Video Transmission with Haivision Pro: See the latest updates to Haivision's mobile video transmitters – the industry's lowest-latency and most reliable choice for transmitting high-quality video over IP and cellular networks in HD, 4K, and HDR from virtually any location.



Efficient SRT Workflows with Makito X4: Test the latest innovations of Haivision's ultra-low latency Makito X4 encoder and decoder, including SMPTE ST 2110 with NMOS for IP-based production workflows, along with pioneering and native support for the industry-leading SRT video protocol.



Smartphone Live Video Contribution Over 5G with MoJoPro: Explore the latest version of Haivision's MoJoPro live contribution app, now featuring unique remote-control capabilities for camera settings, delivering greater flexibility for remote productions.

Cloud-Based Master Control for Contribution with Haivision Hub 360: Learn how cloud-based Haivision Hub 360 simplifies the configuration, control, and monitoring of geographically distributed live contribution encoders, transmitters, and mobile apps.



Live Sports and Private 5G Zone: Experience Haivision's award-winning solutions for large-scale live video transmission over private 5G networks, as used in the biggest sporting events.



To book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at the 2025 NAB Show, please visit https://www3.haivision.com/nab-2025-pr.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations worldwide to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

