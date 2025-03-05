The Future of the Environmental Monitoring Market: Trends, Growth & Key Technologies

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drive the growth of the global environmental monitoring market . However, the slow speed of implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries restrains market growth. On the other hand, an increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.The global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Leading players of the global environmental monitoring market analyzed in the research include 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1122 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.Based on component, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.Buy this Complete Report (281 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounting for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1122 Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

