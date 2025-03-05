UM vice rector attends AULP’s Board of Administrators meeting

MACAU, March 5 - Rui Martins, vice rector of the University of Macau (UM), recently attended the Board of Administrators meeting of the Association of Portuguese Speaking Universities (AULP) held in Lisbon, Portugal, on behalf of UM. The meeting was attended by representatives of 13 higher education institutions from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, all of whom hold positions as the president and members of the Board of Administrators and the Board of Supervisors of AULP. UM currently serves as one of the vice-presidents of AULP.

The meeting was chaired by José Arlindo Barreto, rector of the University of Cape Verde, who also serves as the president of AULP. During the meeting, the Board of Administrators approved the activity and account reports for 2024, and the budget report for 2025. Additionally, the Board of Administrators unanimously confirmed that UM will host the 35th AULP annual meeting in Macao in June 2026 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of AULP and the 45th anniversary of UM. The agenda also included presentations on AULP publications and statistical data on exchange programmes such as the AULP Exchange Programme and the Erasmus+ Programme.

Martins expressed support for AULP’s initiatives and suggested that the journal Revista Internacional em Língua Portuguesa (RILP) be published in both Portuguese and English in 2026, so that it can be indexed by Scopus in the future.

In addition, Bettencourt Capece, rector of Zambeze University in Mozambique, reported on their preparations for the 34th AULP annual meeting, which will take place from 16 to 18 June 2025 in Beira, Mozambique. The event will be jointly organised by local universities including Zambeze University (UniZambeze), Licungo University (UniLicungo), Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM), ISCED Open University (UnISCED), and Alberto Chipande University (UniAC).

AULP is comprised of more than 200 higher education institutions from Portuguese-speaking countries and regions, with the mission of promoting communication among its members and advancing the development of Portuguese language education. UM currently serves as vice-president of AULP for the term 2024-2027.