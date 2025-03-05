The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, met with the Director of the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau of Singapore, Sam Tee

MACAU, March 5 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Seong, met with the Director of the Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau of Singapore (CPIB), Sam Tee, today (5th March) at the headquarters of the CCAC where they exchanged experiences of corruption fighting.

Ao Ieong Seong welcomed the three members of the delegation led by Sam Tee and pointed out that although there are differences in the legal regime and culture between Macao and Singapore, they share the same pursuit of rule of law in society and integrity building and punish corrupt offences resolutely and severely with a “zero tolerance” attitude. She hoped that through this meeting, both sides would deepen the exchange with each other, especially in the aspect of personnel training, in order to give impetus to the creation of a stronger anti-corruption team.

Sam Tee agreed that the anti-corruption agencies of the two places shared the same philosophy and goals and believed that this visit would deepen their knowledge of the CCAC’s work and promote mutual exchange and cooperation.

At the meeting, the representatives of the CCAC introduced the development and functions of the CCAC, some cases investigated and the procedure of investigation, and so on. In addition, both sides exchanged experiences of prevention and suppression of corruption.

Other participants from the CCAC included the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Wong Kim Fong, the Advisor, Fong Pak Ian, and the Head of the Investigation Department 2, Lei Tong Leong.