Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Highlights the Efficacy of the RENEW Program for Sustained Recovery

CALVERTON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab New York, a leader in evidence-based addiction treatment, emphasizes the effectiveness of its Recurrence Education Network and Empowerment Workshop (RENEW) Program in supporting individuals who face challenges in maintaining long-term sobriety. Designed to provide a comprehensive and structured approach to recovery, RENEW is more than just a treatment program—it is a dynamic support system that equips individuals with the tools necessary for sustained success.

What Is the RENEW Program?

The RENEW Program is an intensive, structured recovery initiative tailored for individuals struggling with post-treatment sobriety, cravings, and relapse challenges. It is specifically designed for those who have completed multiple treatment programs yet continue to face difficulties in sustaining recovery. Through a combination of clinical expertise, therapeutic interventions, and community reintegration, the RENEW Program fosters resilience and long-term healing.

Key Components of the RENEW Program

Individual Therapy – Patients engage in two 50-minute sessions per week, focusing on relapse prevention, recovery principles, and co-occurring mental health issues.

Art Therapy – A weekly creative therapy session designed to promote self-expression, emotional healing, and personal growth.

Primary Group Therapy – Held five times a week, this 75-minute session provides a safe space for open dialogue, emotional vulnerability, and real-time recovery support.

Recovery Support Group – Meeting four times a week, this group incorporates 12-step principles from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA), alongside evidence-based care strategies.

RENEW Group – Conducted three times per week, this structured curriculum covers critical recovery topics, including:

Resilience-building strategies

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)

Relapse prevention techniques

Emotional regulation and mindfulness practices

Community Reintegration – Patients participate in offsite support group meetings, such as AA and NA, ensuring a seamless transition to life post-treatment and reinforcing long-term recovery goals.

Who Can Benefit from the RENEW Program?

The RENEW Program is designed for individuals who have struggled with chronic relapse and need a higher level of support to achieve lasting sobriety. It is particularly beneficial for those who have completed multiple treatment programs but continue to experience setbacks.

Additionally, each participant in the program must have a supportive loved one actively involved in their recovery journey. This designated support person will receive progress updates and participate in family therapy sessions to help strengthen the individual's recovery network.

Commitment to Lasting Recovery

Participants in the RENEW Program commit to a minimum of 28 days (or the duration covered by their insurance), allowing them to fully engage in treatment and establish a strong foundation for recovery. Additionally, they work closely with the continuing care team to develop a customized aftercare plan, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support beyond the program’s duration.

Proven Success in Supporting Long-Term Sobriety

The RENEW Program at Wellbridge has demonstrated proven success in breaking the cycle of chronic relapse. By integrating evidence-based therapies, structured recovery strategies, and community involvement, the program empowers individuals to build a sustainable, fulfilling life free from addiction.

About Wellbridge Long Island Drug & Alcohol Rehab New York

Founded in 2020, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is a premier addiction treatment center on Long Island, NY, dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care. With a commitment to innovation, compassion, and evidence-based treatment, Wellbridge offers specialized programs, including dual diagnosis care and LGBTQ-inclusive treatment, to meet the diverse needs of individuals seeking recovery.

