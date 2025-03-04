N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet March 12-13

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Water Quality Committee will meet March 12-13 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held March 12. The full commission meeting will be held March 13. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=med03980c55d52594f87ac8cd43920627

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2434 842 1669

Meeting password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, March 13, 2025, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link:https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m2b741ac53ed4ed5e62e69bc26a1b03ce

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2420 831 4255

Password: NCDEQ (62337 from phones and video systems)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.