Cloud Services Market 2025: Key Trends Shaping the Future of Digital Transformation

Allied Market

Report offers a detailed segmentation of the global market based on industry vertical, component, type, deployment model, enterprise size, application, & region

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cloud services market is experiencing growth due to various factors, such as increasing acceptance of cloud platform services, surge in adoption of cloud among SMEs, and rise in cloud services adoption in developing regions. By deployment model, the public cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth in the market, with a high CAGR projected by 2031.The global cloud services market generated $551.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/393 The prominent market players analyzed in the global cloud services market report include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google LLC, Microsoft, Oracle, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Dell Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Buy this Complete Report (477 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on type, the software as a service (SaaS) segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global cloud services market revenue in 2021. However, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) would dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. On the other hand, the platform as a service (PaaS) segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 19.8% throughout the forecast period. The others segment is also studied in the report.Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the hybrid segment would display the fastest CAGR of 19.4% throughout the forecast period. The private cloud segment is also analyzed in the report.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, for nearly one-fifth of the global cloud services market revenue. However, the healthcare segment is expected to continue its lead in market revenue during the forecast period. Also, the same segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The report also discusses IT and telecom, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, oil & gas, metals & mining, petrochemicals, energy & utilities, pulp & paper, agriculture and others segments.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/393 Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global cloud services market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the services segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.