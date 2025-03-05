ANY.RUN Helps Transport Company Strengthen Cybersecurity with Proactive Threat Monitoring

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber threats continue to pose significant risks to the transportation industry, impacting operational stability and supply chain security. A leading transport company has successfully implemented ANY.RUN’s advanced threat intelligence platform, enhancing its cybersecurity posture and proactively detecting potential risks.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞: 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬

Operating across North America, Latin America, and Europe, the transport company relies heavily on email communications, making it a prime target for phishing and malware. The company's CISO recognized the need to move beyond reactive security measures and address the challenge of attackers constantly shifting infrastructure. This involved finding a way to efficiently identify and track relevant threats amidst a vast and ever-changing threat landscape.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍'𝐬 𝐓𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩

To overcome these challenges, the company implemented ANY.RUN's TI Lookup, a searchable database of indicators extracted from daily malware and phishing samples. By subscribing to custom search queries, the threat hunting team receives automated updates on relevant IOCs, IOAs, and IOBs.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰:

● 𝐆𝐞𝐨-𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬: Monitoring threats specifically targeting the company's international offices. For example, the company tracks email-distributed infostealers in Colombia using specific search parameters.

● 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐟𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬: Monitoring for phishing campaigns, particularly those targeting Microsoft 365 credentials, using domain name-based queries.

The automated updates allow the team to prioritize threats effectively and translate intelligence into actionable signatures and detection rules, improving the company's security posture.

𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

As cyber threats evolve, industries relying on digital infrastructures must adopt innovative solutions like ANY.RUN to safeguard their operations. By providing real-time visibility into potential threats, ANY.RUN empowers businesses to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Learn more about the company’s approach to proactive security on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions trusted by 500,000 industry professionals. Its cloud-based services enable organizations to proactively analyze and investigate malware and other cyber threats, helping them stay safe and ahead of threat actors.

