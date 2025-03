ANY.RUN Helps Transport Company Strengthen Cybersecurity with Proactive Threat Monitoring

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber threats continue to pose significant risks to the transportation industry, impacting operational stability and supply chain security. A leading transport company has successfully implemented ANY.RUNโ€™s advanced threat intelligence platform, enhancing its cybersecurity posture and proactively detecting potential risks.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž: ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐€๐ก๐ž๐š๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐ฒ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ

Operating across North America, Latin America, and Europe, the transport company relies heavily on email communications, making it a prime target for phishing and malware. The company's CISO recognized the need to move beyond reactive security measures and address the challenge of attackers constantly shifting infrastructure. This involved finding a way to efficiently identify and track relevant threats amidst a vast and ever-changing threat landscape.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐'๐ฌ ๐“๐ˆ ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ

To overcome these challenges, the company implemented ANY.RUN's TI Lookup, a searchable database of indicators extracted from daily malware and phishing samples. By subscribing to custom search queries, the threat hunting team receives automated updates on relevant IOCs, IOAs, and IOBs.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐š๐ฆ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐ˆ ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ:

โ— ๐†๐ž๐จ-๐“๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ฌ: Monitoring threats specifically targeting the company's international offices. For example, the company tracks email-distributed infostealers in Colombia using specific search parameters.

โ— ๐‚๐ซ๐ž๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ-๐“๐ก๐ž๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐€๐ญ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ค๐ฌ: Monitoring for phishing campaigns, particularly those targeting Microsoft 365 credentials, using domain name-based queries.

The automated updates allow the team to prioritize threats effectively and translate intelligence into actionable signatures and detection rules, improving the company's security posture.

๐„๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ

As cyber threats evolve, industries relying on digital infrastructures must adopt innovative solutions like ANY.RUN to safeguard their operations. By providing real-time visibility into potential threats, ANY.RUN empowers businesses to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Learn more about the companyโ€™s approach to proactive security on ANY.RUNโ€™s blog.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions trusted by 500,000 industry professionals. Its cloud-based services enable organizations to proactively analyze and investigate malware and other cyber threats, helping them stay safe and ahead of threat actors.

