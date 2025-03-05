Allied Universal Again Named to Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services company, has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2025 for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where women can thrive professionally and personally.

Receiving a ranking of four and a half stars, the publication evaluated the company’s compensation, work-life balance and proactive management on diversity to compile its ranking.

“As we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, we are honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for women,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Allied Universal is committed to fostering an inclusive, empowering environment where all employees—especially women—can thrive, lead and innovate. This recognition reflects our dedication to creating an environment where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.”

The Newsweek list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women is compiled from an independent study conducted by the publication and market research firm Plant-A Insights and is based on insights from over 142,000 female employees across the U.S.

Hear from Allied Universal women leaders in our 2025 International Women’s Day video at

https://www.canva.com/design/DAGgOEmuIik/JViyTwtIUtzAKgyXrdYalg/watch?utm_content=DAGgOEmuIik&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h25d70eb379.

Allied Universal is dedicated to becoming an Employer of Choice, providing all employees with an inclusive workplace, rewarding career advancement opportunities and a positive work environment, including the removal of any barriers preventing women from having a rewarding career in a male-dominated industry.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-women-2025.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $21 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

