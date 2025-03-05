CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Present Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Spring Scientific March 12-14

New poster to highlight preclinical data of CER-1236 in ovarian cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces it will be presenting preclinical results of lead compound CER-1236 in ovarian cancer during the Spring Scientific from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in San Diego, March 12-14.

The poster, titled, “TIM-4-L Expression on Ovarian Cancer Samples can be Targeted by Engineered Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells without Toxicity,” will be presented March 13, 2025. The Company will announce the data concurrently with the presentation at the conference by making the poster available on its website at 9:00AM ET on March 13, 2025.

Chris Ehrlich, CERo CEO commented, “As we progress toward launching our Phase 1 trial in AML, we continue to present additional data in ovarian cancer along with the substantial data we've already presented in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). We have significant data in multiple liquid and solid tumors for CER-1236 demonstrating tremendous potential across many cancer types. Moreover, we will not only be testing CER-1236 shortly in AML but anticipate doing so as well in ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer in 2025. We are grateful for the opportunity to share these outcomes and discuss them with the scientific community, look forward to sharing the data concurrently with the meeting, and to providing progress updates on our AML program in the near term.”

About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo the timing and completion of the reverse stock split, and the acceptance and implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 2, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Chris Ehrlich

Chief Executive Officer

chris@cero.bio

Investors:

CORE IR

investors@cero.bio





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.