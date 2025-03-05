Xtreme One Entertainment Invited to Participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

DETROIT, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI), parent company of XFC Global Inc., the rapidly rising star in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), announced it is participating in a panel discussion and hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the invite-only 37th Annual ROTH Conference. ROTH takes place from March 16–18, 2025, in Dana Point, California.

Xtreme One President Chris Defendis and FOX Sports reporter and Xtreme One Board Member Jenny Taft will be meeting with investors and provide their unique insights into the sports and entertainment industry and the rise of MMA and the XFC in the U.S. and internationally. Taft will join ROTH’s Consumer Roundtable on March 17 and meet with investors at the company showcase following the investor event. The discussions will center around the Company’s bold vision for the future as the premier development league for professional MMA globally, its leadership in the live entertainment arena, and its planned equity offering and shareholder rewards program targeting retail investors and fans.

With the MMA industry booming and Xtreme One at the forefront of its growth, this year’s ROTH Conference is a prime opportunity for investors to gain insight into how Xtreme One is transforming the live-event landscape and what’s next for the rapidly expanding XFC.

Buy-side investors interested in scheduling one-on-ones with Xtreme One’s management team during the conference can request meetings through ROTH. ROTH Conference Investor 1-on1s

The ROTH Conferences provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 450 participating companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired the XFC properties in 2023, and under the direction of the Company’s world-class Board and management team, the Company has produced five televised pro MMA fights viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on Pay Per View, Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH") is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately-held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Media Contact for XONI

Jen Wenk, Xtreme One Entertainment

jwenk@xtremeone.com

Investor Relations for XONI

Zachary Mizener

zmizener@lambert.com

