LifeMD to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced its participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum being held virtually on March 18-19, 2025. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 18th at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer
press@lifemd.com


