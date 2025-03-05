electroCore to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Management to Attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference and the LSI USA '25

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Management will attend and engage with investors at:

The 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, California. Joshua Lev, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings at the conference.





The LSI USA '25, March 17-21 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California. Joshua Lev, Chief Financial Officer, will exhibit at the conference.



Investors attending these events who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management can do so by contacting their respective Roth or LSI representative, or by emailing FNK IR at ecor@fnkir.com for more information.

About the Roth Capital Partners Conference

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The format provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About LSI

LSI is a team of industry insiders, market analysts, media professionals, and events strategists with a shared mission to save and improve lives through innovative medical technology — in the United States, and across the globe.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Contact

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com

