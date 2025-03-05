LyondellBasell to address J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell today announced Peter Vanacker, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

Webcast and Presentation Slides Access

A live webcast can be accessed at the time of the event on the Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the event will be available at the same link within 24 hours following the webcast.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Nick Facchin LyondellBasell 713-623-3643 nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.