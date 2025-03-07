Raphael Weisman of Healing the Scars Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing the Scars, a pioneering venture founded by Raphael Weisman, is redefining the intersections of art, healing, and spirituality. With a rich life journey, spanning continents, Weisman draws upon his vast background as an instrument artisan, energy healer, and author to offer a unique blend of services and insights designed to nurture the human spirit and body.

Raphael Weisman’s journey is as varied and rich as the instruments he crafted. Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Weisman’s early life was steeped in music, literature, and a passion for exploring the metaphysical. This foundation significantly shaped his future, leading him from the Israeli Army to the Hebrew University, where he embraced academic studies in English Literature, Music, and Philosophy.

This eclectic background paved the way for Weisman’s foray into crafting traditional instruments, turning a simple fascination into a thriving vocation. His journey eventually led him to London, where Weisman’s skills flourished in the early music renaissance scene of the 1970s. Specializing in Renaissance and Baroque instruments such as lutes and vihuelas, his craftsmanship attracted clientele eager for authentic, meticulously-made instruments.

Faithful to the Craft and Community

In the United States, Weisman’s proficiency expanded into harp-making as part of a growing movement that recognized the instrument’s healing potential, notably therapeutic harps. His pioneering work with the pentatonic scale fostered a sense of community through music, enabling families and schools (notably Waldorf schools) to create harmonious environments.

“I’ve always wanted to build harps, and being part of the therapeutic harp movement was like coming home. Crafting these instruments allowed me to contribute to healing and comfort early in my career,” shares Weisman.

Instrument Artistry Meets Energy Healing—The Path of the Spiritual Warrior

Beyond his craftsmanship, Weisman is a dedicated energy healer and channeler. His work is rooted in practices aimed at raising spiritual awareness and personal growth. His book, “The Path of the Spiritual Warrior,” serves as a manual for personal and collective ascension. Drawing from channelings and teachings received from various spiritual beings and guides, Weisman shares his experience with an entity known as “Old Chinese,” a Taoist figure from his earlier studies in London.

“The Path of the Spiritual Warrior” outlines practices for raising one’s vibration and embracing the New Earth. Weisman’s teachings emphasize the importance of positive thinking, personal examination, and alignment with universal laws (including the Law of Attraction). The book shows readers how to cultivate a life of balance, promoting self-awareness, healing, and spiritual growth through practical exercises and meditation practices.

Weisman’s healing services intertwine energy healing modalities such as The Emotion, Body and Belief Codes, HeartThread, Source Light healing with Spiritual Guidance. Often his sessions integrate intuitive guidance, ancestral healing, and psychic insights, offering clients a comprehensive, enriching and profound experience.

Visionary Projects and Future Endeavors

A visionary at heart, Raphael is a staunch advocate for creating communities that resonate with healing and sustainable living. He envisions global centers where multiple healing modalities address the traumas of those affected by war, violence and abuse. “The scars run deep, and combined methods of healing are essential to addressing the comprehensive needs of those seeking solace,” Weisman asserts.

Well-versed in the practical application of metaphysical teachings, Weisman hopes to establish land-based communities integrating the “old skills of the village.” These communities will serve as sanctuaries where people can learn, heal, and reconnect with nature.

A Multifaceted Cultural Contribution

Healing the Scars serves as a nexus for Weisman’s manifold passions. His dual websites, healingthescars.com and raphaelweisman.com, showcase his journey, craftsmanship, writings, and healing services, providing resources and educational material to those on their spiritual journeys.

Through newsletters, videos, workshops, personal sessions, and public speaking, Weisman imparts his philosophy of interconnectedness and positive energy. As an ordained minister, his ceremonial work with water and the earth further underlines his commitment to planetary healing.

About Healing the Scars

Founded by Raphael Weisman, Healing the Scars provides a container for healing the wounds of war, violence and abuse by combining a wide range of healing and therapeutic modalities in centers and land-based communities worldwide. Comprehensive healing modalities are augmented by practical hands-on skills, such as woodwork, metalwork, food production, contact with animals, research, working with children, the elderly and the arts. This is all enhanced by applying the metaphysical teachings incorporated in Weisman's book, The Path of the Spiritual Warrior. Weisman’s commitment to personal and planetary healing serves to inspire individuals to explore and enhance their physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being.

Close Up Radio recently featured author Raphael Weisman in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday March 3rd at 2pm EST and with Jim Masters on Monday March 10th at 3pm EST.

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-raphael-weisman-of/id1785721253?i=1000697709155

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-269481932/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4D6HcszAoE9ywfd48ux1zQ

To learn more about Raphael Weisman, please visit https://www.raphaelweisman.com/ and https://www.healingthescars.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.