Statement on President Trump’s Address to Congress

“The cost of living is too damn high in New York and across America. Yet President Trump’s address to Congress failed to offer a single meaningful solution to the affordability crisis.

“In fact, we heard the exact opposite: plan after plan that would raise costs on consumers. The President doubled down on his tariffs, which would cost New York families more than $1,200 each year and devastate our family farms. He called on Congress to repeal the CHIPS and Science Act, which would risk 50,000 jobs and a $100 billion investment in Central New York. And he was shockingly silent on health care — even as his allies in Congress threaten to strip Medicaid coverage away from millions of New Yorkers.

“But that’s not how we do things here in New York. I’m going to continue our laser focus on affordability, fighting to pass a budget that lowers middle-class taxes and triples the child tax credit. No matter what nonsense comes out of Washington, I’ll keep fighting to put money back in your pockets.”