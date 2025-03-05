Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating AppLovin Corporation for potential violations of securities laws

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP).(“AppLovin” or the “Company”).

The investigation concerns whether AppLovin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

AppLovin Corporation is an American mobile technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2012, the company helps developers’ market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps through its mobile advertising, marketing, and analytics platforms MAX, AppDiscovery, and SparkLab.

On February 26, 2025, Fuzzy Panda Research released a report entitled: “AppLovin (APP) – Formers Allege Ad Fraud, Is DTC Hype Actually Stealing Meta’s Data; Illegal Tracking of Children & Serving Sex Ads to Kids.” The report alleges that the Company committed “ad fraud,” as well as stealing data from Meta and “exploiting consumers and their data in ways which are clear violations of Google and Apple’s app store policies.”

The Company’s “click-thru” rates are 30-40%, which is approximately ten times the industry norm, former employees and experts reported that this was evidence of “ad fraud.” Additionally, the Report alleges that AppLovin is providing sex ads to young children and tracking children’s activities even when “do not track” is enabled.

On this news, the Company’s stock price closed at $331.00 per share, down from $377.06 on February 25, 2025, a decline of over 12%.



Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.