Grove AI Awarded the SCOPE Participant Engagement Award for Its AI-Powered Digital Staff and Platform for Clinical Trial Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grove AI , a company advancing the next generation of clinical trials with AI, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Participant Engagement Award at the 2025 Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) . This accolade recognizes Grove AI’s groundbreaking impact on advancing participant engagement across Phase I, II, and III clinical trials with its industry-leading participant relationship management (PRM) platform and digital staff, Grace .

Grove AI won the top honor after being named a finalist among industry leaders including AstraZeneca, Ichor, Mural Health, Pathway, SGM Alliance, and Walgreens. The panel of expert judges—including Gretchen Goller, Head of Enrollment Strategy, Oncology at Pfizer; Stacy Hurt, Chief Patient Officer at Parexel International; Michelle Everill, Vice President, Global Trial Optimization at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; Tricia Barrett, CEO of Praxis; Brian Burkhardt, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Oliver Patch Project; Jen Horonjeff, PhD, Founder & CEO of Savvy Cooperative; Otis Johnson, Principal Consultant at Trial Equity; and Kim Ribeiro, Chief Client Officer at Inside Edge Consulting Group—recognized Grove’s success in increasing on-site screening appointments by 580 percent in 12 Phase III trials across 19 sites, while enhancing participant experiences with a two-second response time, multilingual support, and 24/7 availability.

“This recognition of our approach to optimizing clinical trial operations workflows is a testament to the demand for more intelligent clinical operations powered by real-time data and human-centered AI,” said Tran Le , CEO and co-founder of Grove AI. “As we expand into new therapeutic areas and regions, we look forward to continuing to collaborate with leaders in the life science industry to bring life-saving treatments to market more efficiently than ever before.”

Grace is a digital staff that accelerates the work of clinical operations professionals and meets participants wherever they are through 24/7 direct-support multilingual calls, texts, emails, or the web.

“The data is clear—when given the opportunity, participants are highly receptive to engaging with a digital staff that offers seamless, personalized, and accessible interaction. Many spend over an hour on the phone with Grace to get answers to questions about a trial, determine their eligibility, and connect with trial sites,” added Sohit Gatiganti , Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Grove AI. “This participant-centric approach is now becoming the new industry standard for participant management in clinical research.”





About Grove AI

Grove AI is advancing the next generation of clinical trial operations with its advanced industry-compliant PRM platform and digital staff, Grace, which places participants at the center of the clinical research experience. By leveraging robust data analytics and real-time insights, Grove AI accelerates operational efficiency across participant management workflows for pharmaceutical and biotech leaders worldwide. Transforming complex, time-consuming trial workflows into seamless, participant-centric processes, Grove AI ensures breakthrough therapies reach patients faster, setting a new industry standard for clinical trial optimization. For more information, please visit grovetrials.com .

PR Contact:

Shira Derasmo

Cuttlefish Communications

917-280-2497 | shira@cuttlefishpr.com

