Gaxos Announces Strategic AI Tech Acquisition to Expand Content Creation Capabilities

Roseland, NJ, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company has acquired AI technology to bolster its content creation services. This acquisition immediately expands the capabilities of Gaxos Labs and enhances the Company’s broader AI development initiatives, setting the stage for growth.

This strategic addition equips Gaxos with AI solutions, including advanced text-to-speech (TTS), high-quality image generation, dynamic video assembly, instant narration, enhanced styling, and script automation, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for both users and enterprises.

"This acquisition immediately strengthens our AI ecosystem," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. "By integrating this technology, we are supercharging our product capabilities and accelerating the future of AI-powered content creation."

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

