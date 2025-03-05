Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Helm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call with the investment community to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

To access the live conference call, please pre-register here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.ollies.com.

About Ollie’s

We are America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 571 stores in 31 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Investor Contact:

John Rouleau

Managing Director – Corporate Communication & Business Development

JRouleau@ollies.us

Media Contact:

Tom Kuypers

Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising

tkuypers@ollies.us



