Automotive Gesture Recognition Market reach $12.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at 18.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Gesture recognition technology is a hands-free method to control navigation, entertainment, and climate settings and reduce distractions for drivers while keeping them focused on the road.

Rockville, MD, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, The automotive gesture recognition market was valued at USD 2,137 million in 2024 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 18.5% to end up at USD 12,196 million by 2035.

Automotive gesture recognition is the technology that enables vehicle functions to be controlled by hand movements and gestures of drivers and passengers. That makes any form of user interaction with vehicles much easier without direct physical contact. Gesture recognition thus contributes to smart and autonomous vehicle development by facilitating a more fluid and safe experience in driving.

An important driver for the automotive gesture recognition market is the ever-rising demand by customers for touchless interfaces and a better user experience, particularly in luxury vehicles. Moreover, with advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the systems of gesture recognition have been more accurate and responsive, thus becoming a part of sophisticated design for automobiles.

Recently, the number of road accidents associated with inattentive driving has been significantly increasing. With this, the governments and regulating authorities have ensured very strict measures to ensure safe driving. Thereby, automotive manufacturers have also been compelled to install driver-assistance and safety systems that afford safety with least human intervention.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global automotive gesture recognition market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 14,196 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 11,596 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 7% in 2035

in 2035 Touchless systems under component type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3,870.3 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 6,747.5 million collectively

“Enhancing driver’s safety by enabling hands-free control of vehicle functions, thereby reducing distractions and improving overall driving experience.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automotive Gesture Recognition Market:

Cognitec Systems GmbH; Harman International Industries; Eyesight Technologies; Visteon Corp.; NXP Semiconductors; Synaptics Incorporated; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Renesas; Gestigon GmbH; Melexis; Softkinetic; Neonode Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Navtek Solutions.

Market Development

Leading players in the automotive gesture recognition market are investing in new sales opportunities created through the innovative products they come up with. Carriers of automotive gesture recognition technology are also investing in acquisitions and mergers to increase their market strength on a global scale.

On March 2024, Synaptics Incorporated took the reins on edge AI compute, wireless connectivity, and automotive in-cabin experiences for leading transformation across the automotive tech landscape. The company announced innovation to improve and connect users around interaction and enhancement inside vehicles from improved safety convenience to the perfect drive. Using edge AI to give more responsive, personalized in-cabin experiences will position Synaptics as an industry leader and innovator while responding to an increasingly interconnected environment that continually caters to evolving needs.

Automotive Gesture Recognition Industry News:

On January 2025, automotive technology leader and a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HARMAN announced a series of new partnerships with some of the biggest players in the technology and automotive world to strategize its plans for enhancing innovations and expanding its library of advanced automotive solutions, such as in-car connectivity, infotainment systems, and gesture recognition technologies.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Automotive Gesture Recognition market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component type (touch-based systems, touchless systems), authentication type (hand, fingerprint, leg, face, vision, iris), application (multimedia, infotainment, navigation, lighting, others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

