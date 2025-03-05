Two Heartwarming Brands – Little Tikes® and BBC Studios’ Bluey – Come together to Spur Little Ones Imaginations with New Line of Bluey-Inspired Toys

Four New, Interactive Toys Inspired by the Beloved Animated Series Bluey Are Coming to Retailers in 2025

LOS ANGELES and Hudson, Ohio, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), announced today its partnership with BBC Studios to launch the new line of Bluey-inspired toys. The line consists of four new toys that bring an interactive experience rooted in play around the kid-friendly television show that follows the adventures of Bluey and her family. Based on actual episodes from the series, the Bluey Grannies Car Coupe™, Bluey Bushland Adventures Splash Pad™, Bluey Beach Day Sand Box, and Bluey Beach Water Table are available now.

“Little Tikes is over the moon to partner with BBC Studios to bring a new theme to our top-selling toys for Bluey fans,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “When BBC Studios approached us about this partnership, it was a no-brainer. We were already fans of Bluey’s life lessons, especially trying your best and the importance of family, and felt that Little Tikes’ ‘built to be unstoppable’ message mirrored those values. We are proud to welcome Bluey to the Little Tikes family, where kids are empowered with unstoppable, imaginative play.”

“BBC Studios is ecstatic to partner with a heritage toy brand like Little Tikes to create a line of interactive Bluey toys,” said Suzy Raia, SVP Global Consumer Products, BBC Studios. “The idea for the partnership was inspired by the Grannies episode when Bluey and Bingo play dress-up as grannies Janet and Rita. It became evident that the little car they play in is similar to a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe, and we knew we had to bring this concept beyond the screen and into the playrooms of our fans.”

More information about each of the four new Bluey-themed toys is below.

Bluey Grannies Car Coupe™ Made for kids one to five years old and inspired by the Bluey episode “Grannies” (season 1, episode 28), this is a fresh take on a Little Tikes® classic. The newly designed Cozy Coupe® features Bluey colors and decals all around the coupe. Honk the horn to hear nine soundbites pulled directly from the show, including “I slipped on my beans!” and “Lovely day for a drive, wouldn’t you say, Rita?” The moveable coupe retails for $89.99 and comes with Grannie glasses, a faux can of baked beans (a Bluey favorite!), a moving, clicking ignition switch, a gas cap that opens and closes, a built-in cupholder, a rear handle for parent-controlled push rides, and a removable floorboard.

Bluey Bushland Adventures Splash Pad™ Little ones aged two to four years old can play pretend that they are with Bluey and friends in a wilderness camp pond! This splash pad retails for $89.99 and includes a water scooper and figurines of characters from the show, such as Dad Bandit, Mum Chilli, Bingo, and Bluey. Each character can slide down the log ride tower and explore Maynard’s Cabin with spinning water gears and a waterfall feature. The elevated water area with a removable gate allows for more water flow. When the playing is done the pad easily folds compact to store away.

Bluey Beach Day Sand Box Made for kids one to six years old and inspired by the Bluey episode “The Beach!” (season 1, episode 26), this new sand box retails for $74.99 and brings the beach directly to your backyard! The sand box holds over 100 pounds of sand (sand not included), and kids can make a Bluey sandcastle with the Bluey sand mold that detaches from the bucket. Also included are a rake, shovel, seagull footprint roller, and crocodile sand mold. Plus, there are four seats around the perimeter of the box to encourage group play. The sand box is easy to set up and clean and when playtime is over, the durable cover helps to protect the sand box from critters and keeps rain and leaves out.

Bluey Beach Water Table Fans of Bluey can have hours of fun with this newly renovated 2-in-1 water table that features Bluey and friends playing in the water and digging in the sand! The water table is made up of an outer ring Lazy Water River and an inner, triangular-shaped cavity that can hold sand or water. It features two cascading pools, a tipping bucket, and water funnel spinning gears. Made for kids one to six years old and retailing for $59.99, additional accessories include four floating figurines of Bluey characters, a crab sand cast, an alligator sand cast, a shovel, and a cup. Plus, it has detachable legs for optional fun on the floor. The water table is easy to clean with drain plugs and small enough to store away when not in use.



The four Bluey-inspired Little Tikes toys are available at major retailers internationally and sold in the U.S. at Walmart (in store and online), Amazon, and Target (online for Spring).

To learn more about Little Tikes visit https://www.littletikes.com or engage with the brand on YouTube, Instagram , TikTok and Facebook. To learn more about Bluey visit https://www.bluey.tv or interact with the show and characters on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Spotify, or watch the show on Disney Channel (cable) or Disney+ (streaming).

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bluey:

Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post-produced in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

About Ludo Studio:

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy®, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME’s Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au

About BBC Studios Brands & Licensing:

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands - including Doctor Who and Bluey - with the world’s biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

*** NOTE TO EDITORS: Additional images of the Little Tikes x Bluey line are available for download here: https://bit.ly/LT-BlueyImages

Attachments

Sophie Goldberg FINN Partners for MGA Entertainment mga@finnpartners.com MGA Newsroom MGA Entertainment +1.818.221.4431 news@mgae.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.