Elev8 New Media Returns as a Sponsor for the 2025 Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its sponsorship of the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California, from March 16-18, 2025.

As one of the premier investment conferences of the year, the 2025 Roth Conference will bring together approximately 450 public and private companies from a diverse range of industries, including Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability, and Technology, Media & Entertainment (TMT). Through 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes, and thematic panels, the event will provide a valuable platform for company executives to engage with investors and discuss growth strategies.

“At Elev8 New Media, we are passionate about helping our clients amplify their stories and gain meaningful exposure,” said Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “The Roth Conference provides a valuable platform for industry leaders to connect, and we are excited to support our clients as they engage with key stakeholders and showcase their vision for growth.”

The Roth Conference is an invite-only event, with registration subject to approval. Investors and company representatives interested in attending are encouraged to submit a registration request via the event’s official website or reach out to a Roth Representative for more details.

For media inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the Elev8 New Media team at the Roth Conference, please contact media@elev8newmedia.com.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

