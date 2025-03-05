Submit Release
Nexxen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Generated all-time quarterly Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records in Q4 2024, achieving 16%, 15%, and 86% year-over-year growth, respectively

Attained 38% year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4 2024, while expanding Adjusted EBITDA Margin as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC to 42% from 35%

Simplified the Company’s stock exchange and trading structure in Q1 2025, streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing

Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program following the completion of the currently ongoing program

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Q4 2024 Financial Highlights

  • All-time quarterly record Contribution ex-TAC of $105.2 million, up 16% year-over-year
  • All-time quarterly record programmatic revenue of $98.7 million, up 15% year-over-year
  • All-time quarterly record CTV revenue of $37.0 million, up 86% year-over-year
  • CTV revenue increased to 38% of programmatic revenue from 23% in Q4 2023
  • Programmatic revenue reflected 88% of revenue compared to 90% in Q4 2023
  • Second-highest all-time quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 42% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (39% on a revenue basis), compared to 35% (33% on a revenue basis) in Q4 2023
  • Video revenue increased to 75% of programmatic revenue from 67% in Q4 2023
  • $187.1 million cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, alongside $90 million undrawn on the Company’s revolving credit facility and no long-term debt following the full repayment of the Company’s $100 million outstanding principal long-term debt balance in April 2024

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • All-time annual record Contribution ex-TAC of $343.5 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • All-time annual record programmatic revenue of $324.5 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • All-time annual record CTV revenue of $113.8 million, up 33% year-over-year
  • CTV revenue increased to 35% of programmatic revenue from 29% in 2023
  • Programmatic revenue reflected 89% of revenue compared to 90% in 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million, up 38% year-over-year, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (31% on a revenue basis), compared to 26% (25% on a revenue basis) in 2023
  • Video revenue increased to 72% of programmatic revenue from 69% in 2023
  • Contribution ex-TAC retention rate of 102% compared to 73% in 2023

“Q4 capped off a strong and transformational year highlighted by all-time Contribution ex-TAC, programmatic revenue and CTV revenue records,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “Our success validates that the upgrades we made in 2024 to our data capabilities, CTV and omnichannel capabilities, brand recognition and messaging are fueling better execution and resonating with customers and the market. As a result, partners across the industry are increasingly allocating more spending towards Nexxen and adopting multiple solutions within our end-to-end ecosystem.”

Mr. Druker added, “In the first half of 2025, and throughout the year, we will take major strides in our AI efforts, specifically launching several new Generative AI capabilities focused on two primary objectives - simplifying the use of our vertically integrated offerings and significantly enhancing their performance. As the owner of a robust technology stack, and through years-long and continued investments in machine learning, we believe the time is now for Generative AI to align with our strategic vision. Over time, we expect this promising turnkey innovation to streamline our customers’ experiences, enable more-precise audience targeting and measurement capabilities, advance our solutions across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, generate stronger returns for our customers and accelerate our growth opportunity. We also look forward to expanding our U.S. investor presence after simplifying our trading structure, which we believe will significantly benefit Nexxen and its shareholders over the long-term.”

Financial Guidance

  • Nexxen provides the following financial guidance for full year 2025:
     
    • Full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $380 million
    • Full year 2025 programmatic revenue to reflect approximately 90% of full year 2025 revenue
    • Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $125 million
  • Management expects to continue increasing the Company’s investments in technology, data and Generative AI in 2025, with a focus on enhancing Nexxen’s DSP and data platform capabilities, which is expected to augment the Company’s ability to attract higher levels of customer spending and new partners, and further Nexxen’s competitive advantages.
  • Management expects the Company to increase its CTV and data licensing revenue in 2025 compared to 2024.
  • In 2025, management expects the Company’s sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization to reflect similar percentages of Contribution ex-TAC as in 2024 and expects research and development expenses to increase as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.

Operational Highlights

  • Simplified Nexxen’s trading structure by exchanging the Company’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs for New Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares, voluntarily delisting from AIM and streamlining to a single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq in Q1 2025. The Company expects these changes will enhance Nexxen’s positioning with U.S. investors, drive greater trading volume and increase the Company’s eligibility for inclusion in select stock indices.
  • Nexxen DSP added 112 new actively spending first-time advertiser customers in Q4 2024 across travel, entertainment and other verticals. This figure included 18 new enterprise self-service advertiser customers and three new independent agencies adopting Nexxen’s self-service software solutions. 
  • Onboarded 73 new supply partners across several verticals and formats in Q4 2024, highlighted by some of the industry’s most well-known free ad-supported streaming services.
  • Successfully attracted and onboarded top talent across our employee base, particularly within the Company’s sales management, positioning Nexxen strongly for future growth.
  • Launched Deal Marketplace within Nexxen DSP, enabling advertisers to better discover, visualize and activate preferred deals across CTV, online video and display, reducing time spent planning and executing campaigns. Through Nexxen’s Deal Marketplace, advertisers can gain transparency into a wide range of premium supply inventory, leveraging advanced audience-targeting capabilities.

Share Repurchase Program Updates

  • Nexxen repurchased 4,493,721 Ordinary Shares during Q4 2024 (2,246,861 Ordinary Shares as adjusted for the Company’s reverse-split) at an average price of 347.48 pence (694.96 pence on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £15.6 million or $20.1 million.
  • During 2024, Nexxen repurchased 18,275,064 Ordinary Shares (9,137,532 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), reflecting a total investment of £48.2 million or $61.7 million.
  • From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 37,909,216 Ordinary Shares (18,954,608 Ordinary Shares on a post-reverse-split adjusted basis), or 24.5% of shares outstanding, reflecting a total investment of £125.9 million or $157.3 million.
  • On November 19, 2024, the Company launched a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program which is scheduled to continue until the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion, following the expiration of its previous $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program on November 1, 2024. Until the Company’s AIM-delisting on February 14, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases under the program were executed on the AIM Market, and beginning February 18, 2025, the Ordinary Share repurchases are now executed on Nasdaq. The program does not obligate Nexxen to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion, subject to applicable law.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $38.4 million remaining on its Ordinary Share repurchase program authorization.

Nexxen’s Board of Directors Approved the Launch of a New $50 Million Ordinary Share Repurchase Program Following Completion of the Currently Ongoing Program

  • On March 4, 2025, Nexxen’s Board of Directors approved the launch of a new $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program, which is scheduled to begin on the earlier of May 19, 2025, or completion of the currently ongoing program, and continue until the earlier of November 19, 2025, or completion. The launch of the new Ordinary Share repurchase program is subject to compliance with a creditor notice period required under Israeli law.
  • Nexxen’s Board of Directors intends to continue to evaluate implementing additional share repurchase programs following the completion of the ongoing and impending programs, subject to then current market conditions and necessary approvals.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

  Three months ended
December 31
 		Twelve months ended
December 31
  2024   2023   %   2024   2023   %
IFRS Highlights                      
Revenues 112.3   95.9   17%   365.5   332.0   10%
Programmatic Revenues 98.7   86.0   15%   324.5   299.0   9%
Operating profit (loss) 24.8   9.6   158%   40.8   (17.0)   340%
                       
Net income (loss) margin on a gross profit basis 30%   5%       14%   (10%)    
                       
Total comprehensive income (loss) 23.3   5.3   336%   35.4   (18.1)   295%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (*) 0.37   0.04   738%   0.51   (0.30)   269%
                       
Non-IFRS Highlights                      
Contribution ex-TAC 105.2   90.5   16%   343.5   314.2   9%
                       
Adjusted EBITDA 44.3   32.0   38%   114.6   83.2   38%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis 42%   35%       33%   26%    
                       
Non-IFRS net income 32.4   14.5   124%   65.2   32.2   102%
Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (*) 0.48   0.20   143%   0.93   0.44   110%
                       

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • When: March 5, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM GMT
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the Events and Presentations section of Nexxen’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/
  • Participant Dial-In Numbers:
    • U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144
    • U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470
    • International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525
    • Conference ID: 9187123

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com.

For further information please contact:

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations
ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications
csmith@nexxen.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding anticipated financial results for full year 2025 and beyond; anticipated benefits of Nexxen’s strategic transactions and commercial partnerships; anticipated features and benefits of Nexxen’s products and service offerings; Nexxen’s positioning for accelerated growth and continued future growth in both the U.S. and international markets in 2025 and beyond; Nexxen’s medium- to long-term prospects; management’s belief that Nexxen is well-positioned to benefit from future industry growth trends and Company-specific catalysts; the Company’s expectations with respect to CTV revenue growth and data licensing revenue growth; the Company’s expectations with respect to its sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025 and its expectations with respect to its research and development expenses as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2025; the Company’s plans with respect to its cash reserves as well as ongoing and future share repurchase programs; the anticipated impact of the Company’s Generative AI initiative and its ability to contribute to the Company’s growth; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s ADR exchange and termination, reverse share split, AIM delisting and single U.S. Ordinary Share listing on Nasdaq; as well as any other statements related to Nexxen’s future financial results and operating performance. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends; and other negative developments in Nexxen’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 6, 2024. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.

  • Contribution ex-TAC: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income (loss) for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss, tax expenses (benefit), financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, acquisition related costs, restructuring and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.
     
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA on a Contribution ex-TAC basis.
     
  • Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income (loss) excluding acquisition related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring, delisting related one-time costs, stock-based compensation expenses, and other expenses, net, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income (loss).

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.

Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
  Three months ended
December 31
 		  Twelve months ended
December 31
  2024   2023   %   2024   2023   %
($ in thousands)                      
Total comprehensive income (loss) 23,279   5,341   336%   35,402   (18,127)   295%
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 1,575   (2,114)       35   (2,126)    
Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss -   -       -   (1,234)    
Tax expenses (benefit) (533)   6,487       3,095   2,503    
Financial expenses (income), net 435   (105)       2,289   2,008    
Depreciation and amortization 14,621   21,047       58,676   78,285    
Stock-based compensation expenses 2,782   1,386       11,460   19,169    
Other expenses, net 16   -       1,504   1,765    
Acquisition related costs -   -       -   171    
Restructuring -   -       -   796    
Delisting related one-time costs 2,094   -       2,094   -    
Adjusted EBITDA 44,269   32,042   38%   114,555   83,210   38%


Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC
  Three months ended
December 31 		Twelve months ended
December 31
  2024   2023   %   2024   2023   %
($ in thousands)                
Revenue 112,284   95,916   17%   365,477   331,993   10%
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (17,068)   (17,886)       (61,020)   (62,270)    
Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue (12,139)   (13,682)       (47,372)   (50,825)    
Gross profit (IFRS) 83,077   64,348   29%   257,085   218,898   17%
Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of revenue 12,139   13,682       47,372   50,825    
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 17,068   17,886       61,020   62,270    
Performance media cost (7,122)   (5,392)       (21,976)   (17,810)    
Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 105,162   90,524   16%   343,501   314,183   9%


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-IFRS Net Income
  Three months ended
December 31 		Twelve months ended
December 31
  2024   2023   %   2024   2023   %
($ in thousands)                    
Net income (loss) 24,854   3,227   670%   35,437   (21,487)   265%
Acquisition related costs -   -       -   171    
Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,409   14,931       23,359   42,952    
Restructuring -   -       -   796    
Delisting related one-time costs 2,094   -       2,094   -    
Stock-based compensation expenses 2,782   1,386       11,460   19,169    
Other expenses, net 16   -       1,504   1,765    
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (1) (2,800)   (5,086)       (8,630)   (11,153)    
Non-IFRS net income 32,355   14,458   124%   65,224   32,213   102%
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) (*) 67.8   73.7       70.1   72.6    
                       
Non-IFRS diluted Earnings Per Share (in USD) (*) 0.48   0.20   143%   0.93   0.44   110%
                       

(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income (loss) and non-IFRS net income

(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings (loss) per share

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Audited)
        December 31
        2024   2023
    Note   USD thousands
ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   10   187,068   234,308
Trade receivables, net   8   217,960   201,973
Other receivables   8   4,579   8,293
Current tax assets       3,373   7,010
             
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS       412,980   451,584
             
Fixed assets, net   5   15,727   21,401
Right-of-use assets   6   31,500   31,900
Intangible assets, net   7   336,768   362,000
Deferred tax assets   4   17,800   12,393
Investment in shares   18   25,000   25,000
Other long-term assets       738   525
             
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS       427,533   453,219
             
TOTAL ASSETS       840,513   904,803
             
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity            
             
LIABILITIES:            
Current maturities of lease liabilities   6   14,340   12,106
Trade payables   9   228,514   183,296
Other payables   9   38,526   29,098
Current tax liabilities       4,677   4,937
             
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES       286,057   229,437
             
Employee benefits       300   237
Long-term lease liabilities   6   22,857   24,955
Long-term debt   11   -   99,072
Other long-term liabilities       -   6,800
Deferred tax liabilities   4   445   754
             
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES       23,602   131,818
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES       309,659   361,255
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   15        
Share capital       377   417
Share premium       362,507   410,563
Other comprehensive loss       (2,476)   (2,441)
Retained earnings       170,446   135,009
             
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       530,854   543,548
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       840,513   904,803


  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Audited)
      Year ended
December 31
      2024   2023   2022
  Note   USD thousands
               
Revenues 12   365,477   331,993   335,250
               
Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 13   61,020   62,270   60,745
               
               
Research and development expenses     49,992   49,684   33,659
Selling and marketing expenses     112,227   105,914   89,953
General and administrative expenses 14   41,237   51,051   68,005
Depreciation and amortization     58,676   78,285   42,700
Other expenses (income), net     1,504   1,765   (4,564)
               
Total operating costs     263,636   286,699   229,753
               
Operating Profit (loss)     40,821   (16,976)   44,752
               
Financing income     (6,657)   (8,192)   (2,284)
Financing expenses     8,946   10,200   4,611
               
Financing expenses, net     2,289   2,008   2,327
               
               
Profit (loss) before taxes on income     38,532   (18,984)   42,425
               
Tax expenses 4   3,095   2,503   19,688
               
Profit (loss) for the year     35,437   (21,487)   22,737
               
Other comprehensive income (loss) items:              
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations     (35)   2,126   (6,499)
Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss     -   1,234   -
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year     (35)   3,360   (6,499)
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year     35,402   (18,127)   16,238
               
Earnings per share              
Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*) 16   0.51   (0.30)   0.30
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) (*) 16   0.51   (0.30)   0.30
               

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual report filed on Form 20-F on March 5, 2025 for details.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Audited)
  Share capital   Share premium   Other comprehensive income (loss)   Retained Earnings   Total
  USD thousands
                   
                   
Balance as of January 1, 2022 442   437,476   698   133,759   572,375
Total Comprehensive income (loss) for the year                  
Profit for the year -   -   -   22,737   22,737
Other comprehensive loss:                  
Foreign currency translation -   -   (6,499)   -   (6,499)
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year -   -   (6,499)   22,737   16,238
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                  
                   
Own shares acquired (50)   (86,202)   -   -   (86,252)
Share based compensation -   47,049   -   -   47,049
Exercise of share options 21   2,184   -   -   2,205
                   
Balance as of December 31, 2022 413   400,507   (5,801)   156,496   551,615


                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year                  
Loss for the year -   -   -   (21,487)   (21,487)
Other comprehensive income:                  
Foreign currency translation -   -   2,126   -   2,126
Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold -   -   1,234   -   1,234
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year -   -   3,360   (21,487)   (18,127)
                   
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                  
Own shares acquired (8)   (9,306)   -   -   (9,314)
Share based compensation -   19,141   -   -   19,141
Exercise of share options 12   221   -   -   233
                   
Balance as of December 31, 2023 417   410,563   (2,441)   135,009   543,548




  Share capital   Share premium   Other comprehensive income (loss)   Retained Earnings   Total
  USD thousands
                   
Balance as of January 1, 2024 417   410,563   (2,441)   135,009   543,548
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year                  
Profit for the year       35,437   35,437
Other comprehensive loss:                  
Foreign currency translation     (35)     (35)
                   
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year -   -   (35)   35,437   35,402
                   
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                  
Own shares acquired (49)   (61,690)       (61,739)
Share based compensation   12,510       12,510
Exercise of share options 9   1,124       1,133
                   
Balance as of December 31, 2024 377   362,507   (2,476)   170,446   530,854


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Audited)
    Year ended
December 31
    2024   2023   2022
    USD thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Profit (loss) for the year   35,437   (21,487)   22,737  
Adjustments for:              
Depreciation and amortization   58,676   78,285   42,700  
Net financing expense   1,965   1,699   2,147  
Loss from disposals of fixed and intangible assets   -   2   542  
Loss on leases modification   10   119   56  
Loss and revaluation on sale of business unit   16   1,765   -  
Remeasurement of net investment in a finance lease   1,488   -   -  
Share-based compensation and restricted shares   11,460   19,169   50,505  
Tax expense   3,095   2,503   19,688  
Change in trade and other receivables   (14,458)   30,603   57,050  
Change in trade and other payables   57,671   (43,077)   (100,145)  
Change in employee benefits   63   (1)   (179)  
Income taxes received   704   352   1,175  
Income taxes paid   (5,512)   (8,721)   (14,784)  
Interest received   6,595   8,016   2,103  
Interest paid   (6,375)   (8,486)   (587)  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities   150,835   60,741   83,008  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Change in pledged deposits, net   390   1,498   (213)  
Payments on finance lease receivable   1,824   1,112   1,306  
Repayment of debt investment   95   51   -  
Acquisition of fixed assets   (7,742)   (4,495)   (6,433)  
Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets   (15,779)   (15,126)   (8,750)  
Proceeds from sale of business unit   -   -   1,180  
Investment in shares   -   -   (25,000)  
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired   -   -   (195,084)  
               
Net cash used in investing activities   (21,212)   (16,960)   (232,994)  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Acquisition of own shares   (60,735)   (9,518)   (86,048)  
Proceeds from exercise of share options   1,133   233   2,205  
Leases repayment   (15,142)   (17,262)   (12,018)  
Receipt of long-term debt, net of transaction cost   -   -   98,917  
Repayment of long-term debt   (100,000)   -   -  


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities		   (174,744)   (26,547)   3,056  
               
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (45,121)   17,234   (146,930)  
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF YEAR   234,308   217,500   367,717
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (2,119)   (426)   (3,287)
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF YEAR   187,068   234,308   217,500

