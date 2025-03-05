John Krenicki Jr. to Retire from Devon Energy Board of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that John Krenicki Jr. is retiring from the company's board of directors at the end of his current term and will not stand for re-election at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders, which is scheduled for June 4, 2025. Mr. Krenicki plans to focus on his full-time responsibilities at CD&R, a private equity firm where he currently serves as Vice Chairman.

"John Krenicki has served with distinction on Devon’s board since 2018, leaving a mark through his dedication. We are grateful for his years of service, during which he offered strategic guidance and wise counsel, including with the transformative merger of Devon and WPX Energy in 2021. We wish John the best in the continued growth of his private equity ventures," said John Bethancourt, Devon's Chairman.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contact Media Contact investor.relations@dvn.com Michelle Hindmarch 405-228-4450 405-552-7460

