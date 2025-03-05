Submit Release
KP Tissue Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Record revenue surpasses $2-billion mark in 2024 combined with strong Adjusted EBITDA in all four quarters

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q4 2024 and full year 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.5% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q4 2024 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $539.6 million in Q4 2024 compared to $482.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $57.3 million or 11.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $66.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to $61.2 million in Q4 2023, an increase of 9.2%.
  • Net loss was $13.7 million in Q4 2024 compared to net income of $16.5 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $30.2 million.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2025.

Kruger Products Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $2,049.9 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $176.9 million or 9.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $264.8 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of 11.0%.
  • Net income was $23.8 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023, an improvement in net income of $29.1 million.

“We are pleased with our financial performance in 2024, highlighted by record revenue of more than $2 billion and strong Adjusted EBITDA in all four quarters,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “We are particularly proud of our profitability results which were relatively stable in each quarter despite volatile pulp prices and input costs for most of the year. The fourth quarter culminated with revenue growth of 11.9% year-over-year to $539.6 million, driven by higher sales volume in the United States, favourable selling prices in Canada and a positive foreign exchange impact.”

“Following the successful start-up of our tissue plant at Sherbrooke in 2024, we are currently evaluating the construction of a new manufacturing facility that would contain a state-of-the-art TAD paper machine and three converting lines. The proposed plan supports our continued focus to grow revenue and our market share as well as offer high-quality tissue products to customers across North America. The current business uncertainty will require us to complete additional due diligence prior to making any announcement.”

“Finally, we have contingency measures ready to deploy to mitigate the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on our business, while marketing campaigns have been launched to leverage increasingly patriotic consumer sentiment in Canada,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q1 2025
As we look to Q1 results, we believe the fundamentals of our business remain strong, however given the uncertainty driven by the proposed tariffs we will not provide Q1 guidance. We hope to return to providing quarterly guidance once the impact of tariffs are better known.

Kruger Products Q4 2024 Financial Results
Revenue was $539.6 million in Q4 2024 compared to $482.3 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $57.3 million or 11.9%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, primarily in the U.S., and the favourable impact of the previously announced Consumer selling price increase in Canada. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $459.3 million in Q4 2024 compared to $400.5 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $58.8 million or 14.7%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and pulp prices, additional outsourcing activity compared to Q4 2023, higher manufacturing overhead spend and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by the favourable impact of overhead cost absorption resulting from higher inventory levels in the quarter. Freight rates were higher compared to Q4 2023, while warehousing costs increased as a result of handling costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 85.1% in Q4 2024 compared to 83.0% in Q4 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $45.1 million in Q4 2024 compared to $50.3 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $5.2 million or 10.4%. The decrease was primarily due to lower advertising spend in the quarter, foreign exchange gains in Q4 2024 compared to losses in Q4 2023 and higher losses on the sale of fixed assets in Q4 2023, partially offset by consulting and legal costs to support operational and corporate initiatives. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.4% in Q4 2024 compared to 10.4% in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $66.8 million in Q4 2024 compared to $61.2 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $5.6 million or 9.2%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and selling prices, the favourable impact of overhead cost absorption and lower SG&A expenses, partially offset by additional outsourcing activity, higher manufacturing overhead spend and higher freight and warehousing expenses.

Net loss was $13.7 million in Q4 2024 compared to net income of $16.5 million in Q4 2023, a decrease of $30.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to a higher foreign exchange loss and higher depreciation and interest expenses, partially offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and higher income from non-controlling interest, lower income tax expense and lower losses on the sale of fixed assets.

Kruger Products 2024 Financial Results
Revenue was $2,049.9 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to $1,873.0 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $176.9 million or 9.4%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $264.8 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to $238.6 million in Fiscal 2023, an increase of $26.2 million or 11.0%. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volumes, selling prices and favourable sales mix along with lower pulp prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher warehousing and SG&A expenses.

Net income was $23.8 million in Fiscal 2024 compared to a net loss of $5.3 million in Fiscal 2023, an improvement in net income of $29.1 million. The improvement was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA1 and lower income tax expense, partially offset by higher foreign exchange losses and higher depreciation expense.

Kruger Products Q4 2024 Financing Activity and Liquidity

On November 1, 2024, Kruger Products issued $135 million in an aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes (the Notes) due November 1, 2031 through a private placement. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing on May 1, 2025. The majority of the proceeds were used to redeem the $125 million Senior Unsecured Notes with the remainder being used for general corporate purposes.

Kruger Products completed the previously announced redemption of its outstanding $125 million principal amount of 6.0% Senior Unsecured Notes on November 12, 2024 at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. 

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $344.6 million as of December 31, 2024. In addition, $16.6 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q4 2024 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $2.0 million in Q4 2024. Included in the net loss was $1.8 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net loss, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.2 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $0.1 million.

KPT 2024 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $2.4 million in Fiscal 2024. Included in the net income was $3.0 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.6 million, depreciation expense of $1.1 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax expense of $0.1 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Via telephone: 1-888-699-1199 or 416-945-7677
Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, March 12, 2025 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 54225.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, March 12, 2025.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.5% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products' current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q1 2025 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 5, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca: Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls, trade and tax.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:
Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
905-812-6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:
Doris Grbic
Director, Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
437-882-2596
IR@krugerproducts.ca



Kruger Products Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position      
(thousands of Canadian dollars)      
             
             
      December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023    
      $     $    
Assets          
Current assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents   119,460     135,728    
  Restricted cash   48,375     12,451    
  Trade and other receivables   138,177     130,157    
  Receivables from related parties   80     842    
  Inventories   287,756     254,372    
  Income tax recoverable   3,208     4,578    
  Prepaid expenses   6,383     4,726    
      603,439     542,854    
Non-current assets          
  Property, plant and equipment   1,509,592     1,421,650    
  Right-of-use assets   186,460     84,866    
  Other long-term assets   92     3,808    
  Pensions   92,661     69,839    
  Goodwill   152,021     152,021    
  Intangible assets   42,572     26,852    
  Deferred income taxes   10,500     23,740    
Total assets   2,597,337     2,325,630    
             
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
  Trade and other payables   346,264     400,385    
  Payables to related parties   17,829     10,973    
  Income tax payable   3     -    
  Dividends payable   14,308     13,675    
  Current portion of long-term debt   54,168     35,229    
  Current portion of lease liabilities   40,156     27,154    
  Current portion of long-term payable to related party   5,800     5,800    
  Current portion of provisions   4,184     3,952    
      482,712     497,168    
Non-current liabilities          
  Long-term debt   1,180,488     1,034,016    
  Long-term lease liabilities   165,563     71,865    
  Long-term payable to related party   31,925     35,580    
  Long-term provisions   9,398     5,740    
  Pensions   17,845     18,935    
  Post-retirement benefits   47,140     48,699    
Total liabilities   1,935,071     1,712,003    
             
Equity          
  Share capital   308,622     278,252    
  Contributed surplus   395,382     395,382    
  Deficit   (171,874 )   (164,029 )  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   100,177     81,011    
  Equity attributable to Kruger Products   632,307     590,616    
  Non-controlling interest   29,959     23,011    
Total equity   662,266     613,627    
Total equity and liabilities   2,597,337     2,325,630    
             



Kruger Products Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)  
                   
                   
    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		   12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		    
    $     $     $   $    
                   
Revenue   539,621     482,269     2,049,938   1,872,962    
                   
Expenses                  
Cost of sales   459,271     400,476     1,721,704   1,571,587    
Selling, general and administrative expenses   45,105     50,319     178,250   167,209    
Restructuring costs   -     274     219   1,574    
                   
Operating income   35,245     31,200     149,765   132,592    
                   
Interest expense and other finance costs   21,355     18,515     72,487   70,255    
Other expense (income)   24,718     (8,482 )   31,870   (9,352 )  
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes   (10,828 )   21,167     45,408   71,689    
                   
Current tax expense (recovery)   (415 )   689     2,734   2,632    
Deferred tax expense   4,956     1,916     16,679   70,776    
                   
Income tax expense   4,541     2,605     19,413   73,408    
                   
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest   (15,369 )   18,562     25,995   (1,719 )  
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest   (1,649 )   2,026     2,174   3,594    
                   
Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products   (13,720 )   16,536     23,821   (5,313 )  
                   



Kruger Products Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)  
                   
                   
                   
    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		    
    $     $     $     $    
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                  
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest   (15,369 )   18,562     25,995     (1,719 )  
Items not affecting cash                  
Depreciation   29,105     26,691     107,793     96,996    
Amortization   2,022     1,106     6,322     4,377    
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment   370     1,945     639     3,043    
Gain (loss) on disposal of leased assets   47     -     47     (488 )  
Foreign exchange loss (gain)   24,719     (8,482 )   32,752     (9,352 )  
Interest expense and other finance costs   21,355     18,515     72,487     70,255    
Pension and post-retirement benefits   3,328     2,200     12,292     8,656    
Provisions   1,464     998     4,879     3,702    
Income tax expense   4,541     2,605     19,413     73,408    
Loss on sale of non-financial assets   18     3     45     24    
Total items not affecting cash   86,969     45,581     256,669     250,621    
                   
Net change in non-cash working capital   (5,630 )   45,895     (58,604 )   110,162    
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans   (1,058 )   (1,098 )   (4,476 )   (8,537 )  
Provisions paid   -     (862 )   (3,695 )   (4,305 )  
Income tax payments, net   (665 )   174     (3,786 )   (1,834 )  
Net cash from operating activities   64,247     108,252     212,103     344,388    
                   
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities                  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (28,941 )   (19,980 )   (44,762 )   (34,653 )  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software                  
    related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project   -     (855 )   -     (2,435 )  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the                  
Sherbrooke Expansion Project   (13,511 )   (57,943 )   (129,678 )   (147,938 )  
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion                  
Project   (2,628 )   (133 )   (7,764 )   (454 )  
Government assistance received   -     -     -     1,250    
Purchases of software   (2,978 )   (646 )   (3,272 )   (1,202 )  
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment   -     121     28     2,586    
Net cash used in investing activities   (48,058 )   (79,436 )   (185,448 )   (182,846 )  
                   
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities                  
Proceeds from long-term debt   160,156     43,411     279,353     130,954    
Repayment of long-term debt   (130,770 )   (57,874 )   (163,815 )   (127,780 )  
Payment of deferred financing fees   (3,181 )   (494 )   (4,493 )   (899 )  
Payment of lease liabilities   (9,736 )   (9,984 )   (36,199 )   (30,819 )  
Change in Restricted cash   (3,543 )   (1,369 )   (35,924 )   (5,306 )  
Interest paid on long-term debt   (15,839 )   (15,109 )   (54,678 )   (49,390 )  
Payment to related party   -     -     (5,800 )   (5,700 )  
Dividends paid, net   (7,925 )   (1,743 )   (25,350 )   (6,988 )  
Net cash used in financing activities   (10,838 )   (43,162 )   (46,906 )   (95,928 )  
                   
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash                  
equivalents held in foreign currency   2,894     (1,071 )   3,983     (1,147 )  
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period   8,245     (15,417 )   (16,268 )   64,467    
                   
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period   111,215     151,145     135,728     71,261    
                   
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   119,460     135,728     119,460     135,728    
                   



Kruger Products Inc.  
Segment and Geographic Results  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)  
                 
                 
  3-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		    
  $     $     $     $    
                 
Segment Information                
                 
Segment Revenue                
Consumer 452,709     400,867     1,708,119     1,551,157    
AFH 86,912     81,402     341,819     321,805    
                 
Revenue from external customers 539,621     482,269     2,049,938     1,872,962    
                 
Other segment items                
                 
    Consumer 388,737     341,025     1,458,774     1,320,847    
    AFH 82,293     75,688     313,259     301,013    
    Corporate and other costs 1,831     4,337
     13,122     12,496    
                 
Total other segment items 472,861     421,050     1,785,155     1,634,356    
                 
Adjusted EBITDA                
Consumer 63,972     59,842     249,345     230,310    
AFH 4,619     5,714     28,560     20,792    
Corporate and other costs (1,831 )   (4,337 )   (13,122 )   (12,496 )  
                 
Total Adjusted EBITDA 66,760     61,219     264,783     238,606    
                 
Reconciliation to net income (loss):                
                 
Depreciation and amortization 31,127     27,797     114,115     101,373    
Interest expense and other finance costs 21,355     18,515     72,487     70,255    
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 370     1,945     639     3,043    
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 18     3     45     24    
Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability -     -     (882 )   -    
Restructuring costs, net -     274     219     1,574    
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 24,718     (8,482 )   32,752     (9,352 )  
                 
Income (loss) before income taxes (10,828 )   21,167     45,408     71,689    
                 
Income tax expense 4,541     2,605     19,413     73,408    
                 
Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest (15,369 )   18,562     25,995     (1,719 )  
                 
Geographic Revenue                
                 
Canada 291,391     274,843     1,118,754     1,068,376    
US 248,230     207,426     931,184     804,586    
                 
Total revenue 539,621     482,269     2,049,938     1,872,962    
                 



KP Tissue Inc.  
Statements of Financial Position  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)  
           
           
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023    
    $     $    
Assets          
           
Current assets          
Dividends receivable   1,798     1,793    
Income taxes recoverable   -     652    
    1,798     2,445    
           
Non-current assets          
Investment in associate   69,517     68,162    
           
Total assets   71,315     70,607    
           
Liabilities          
           
Current liabilities          
Dividend payable   1,798     1,793    
Payable to investee   -     457    
           
Total liabilities   1,798     2,250    
           
Equity          
           
Common shares   22,762     22,560    
Contributed surplus   144,819     144,819    
Deficit   (116,673 )   (115,027 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   18,609     16,005    
           
Total equity   69,517     68,357    
           
Total liabilities and equity   71,315     70,607    
           



KP Tissue Inc.  
Statements of Income (Loss)  
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)  
                   
    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		    
    $     $     $     $    
                   
    Share of income (loss)   (1,765 )   2,212     2,993     (697 )  
    Depreciation of fair value increments   (276 )   (279 )   (1,123 )   (1,165 )  
                   
Equity income (loss)   (2,041 )   1,933     1,870     (1,862 )  
    Dilution gain   119     245     619     1,032    
                   
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,922 )   2,178     2,489     (830 )  
                   
Current tax expense   56     215     56     215    
Deferred tax expense   -     -     -     3,892    
                   
Income tax expense   56     215     56     4,107    
                   
Net income (loss)   (1,978 )   1,963     2,433     (4,937 )  
                   
                   
Basic earnings (loss) per share   (0.15 )   0.20     0.24     (0.50 )  
                   
Weighted average number of shares outstanding   9,986,446     9,962,907     9,976,725     9,955,981    
                   



KP Tissue Inc.  
Statements of Cash Flows  
(thousands of Canadian dollars)  
                   
    3-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     3-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2024		     12-month
period ended
December 31, 2023		    
    $     $     $     $    
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities                  
Net income (loss)   (1,978 )   1,963     2,433     (4,937 )  
Items not affecting cash                  
Equity loss (income)   2,041     (1,933 )   (1,870 )   1,862    
Dilution gain   (119 )   (245 )   (619 )   (1,032 )  
Deferred tax expense   56     215     56     4,107    
Total items not affecting cash   1,978     (1,963 )   (2,433 )   4,937    
                   
Increase (decrease) in payable to investee   65     424     (595 )   287    
Tax refunds, net   (65 )   (424 )   595     (287 )  
                   
Net cash from (used in) operating activities   -     -     -     -    
                   
Cash flows from investing activities                  
Dividends received, net   1,735     1,742     6,974     6,984    
                   
Net cash from investing activities   1,735     1,742     6,974     6,984    
                   
Cash flows used in financing activities                  
Dividends paid, net   (1,735 )   (1,742 )   (6,974 )   (6,984 )  
                   
Net cash used in financing activities   (1,735 )   (1,742 )   (6,974 )   (6,984 )  
                   
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period -     -     -     -    
                   
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period   -     -     -     -    
                   
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period   -     -     -     -    
   

