Broadwind Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

CICERO, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

  • Total revenue of $33.6 million
  • Net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.04) per share
  • Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, or 6.4% of total revenue
  • Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 0.6x as of December 31, 2024

FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS

  • Total revenue of $143.1 million
  • Net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per share
  • Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million, or 9.3% of total revenue

Broadwind reported a net loss of ($0.9) million, or ($0.04) per share in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in the fourth quarter 2023. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $2.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Fourth quarter results were impacted by lower customer demand across each reporting segment, when compared to the prior year period, particularly within the Company’s wind and oil/gas end-markets. Total wind-related revenue within our heavy fabrication segment decreased 27% compared to the prior year period, as weakness in the domestic onshore wind activity persisted into the fourth quarter.  

Total orders increased 85% in the fourth quarter, when compared to the prior year period, benefiting from increased customer demand across all reporting segments and most of the Company’s vertical markets. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, orders and backlog reached record levels during the fourth quarter driven by demand for natural gas turbines. Consolidated backlog increased on a sequential basis to $125.5 million as of December 31, 2024.  

As of December 31, 2024, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $33 million. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was 0.6x at the end of the fourth quarter 2024.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“While customer project activity remained below prior year levels during the fourth quarter, primarily due to lower activity within our wind and oil/gas markets, new orders increased to the highest level in nearly two years, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.1x in the period,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “We expect that a combination of increased order intake and recent cost-saving measures will enhance our operating leverage over the coming year, consistent with our strategic focus on profitable growth.”

“Total orders increased 85% in the fourth quarter versus the prior year period, supported by demand growth across nearly every customer end-market,” continued Blashford. “Orders within our industrial end-markets increased by more than 300% in the fourth quarter, while wind orders doubled as compared to the prior year period. While we expect our oil/gas markets to remain soft in the near-term, we anticipate ratable improvements in order activity across our diverse end-markets as we move through 2025.”

“Within our Heavy Fabrications segment, we received our first substantial order for large fabrications serving the hydroelectric market during the fourth quarter. Within our Gearing segment, we’ve continued to gain traction with new customers within the aeroderivative turbine and medical technology markets where our precision machining expertise is in high demand,” continued Blashford. “Natural gas turbine demand remained very strong in the fourth quarter, which continued to benefit our Industrial Solutions segment, which generated record orders and backlog in the period.”

“We remain highly focused on asset optimization, particularly with respect to utilization rates across our manufacturing system,” continued Blashford. “Recent order growth is expected to support a meaningful uplift in plant utilization in 2025, well above the levels experienced this past year. As order rates continue to recover, and backlog conversion accelerates, we intend to realize improved fixed-cost absorption across the Company during 2025.”

“On a full-year basis, we successfully advanced our strategic priorities during a period of softer demand, culminating in another year of profitability,” continued Blashford. “Our 100% U.S. manufacturing footprint, highly skilled domestic workforce, and depth of experience producing large-scale, technical fabrications remain highly valued competitive advantages, particularly in a policy environment that is expected to favor domestic manufacturers. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further expanding our commercial focus across high-value, growing end-markets, further improving our operational efficiency and asset utilization, while selectively deploying capital toward high-return intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities valued by our customers.”

“At the end of the fourth quarter, we had $33 million of available cash and liquidity to support our operations, which includes an advanced payment negotiated with a major customer late in the year,” noted Blashford. “As of December 31, 2024, our net leverage was 0.6x, well within our target range of at or below 2.0x.”

“Today, we introduced financial guidance for the full year 2025,” concluded Blashford. “While new U.S. onshore wind development is expected to remain muted over the coming year, we’re encouraged by the pace of order growth within our core, non-wind markets, which positions us for improved optimization of our manufacturing base over the coming year. Amidst a policy environment that favors domestic manufacturers, we believe that our business is well-positioned ahead of a cyclical demand recovery.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment
Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers, compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by 30.8% to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by a 27% decline in wind-related revenue. The segment reported operating income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to operating income of $2.6 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $3.7 million in the prior year period.

Gearing Segment
Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing, precision machined components and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 31.0% to $7.6 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by softness in demand from our oil & gas markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.6) million in the fourth quarter, compared to operating income of $0.7 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment
Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.  

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by 2.8% to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower demand for aftermarket units. The segment reported operating income of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind introduced financial guidance for the full year 2025. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

  Full Year 2025
$ in Millions Low Mid High
       
Total Revenue $140 $150 $160
Adjusted EBITDA $13 $14 $15
       

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, March 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Live Teleconference:                877-407-9716

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

Teleconference Replay:           844-512-2921
Conference ID:                           13751146

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events— as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits, and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the effects of proxy contests and actions of activist stockholders; (xx) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xxi) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxii) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.

IR CONTACT

Noel Ryan, IRC
BWEN@val-adv.com


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)
               
          December 31,   December 31,
            2024       2023  
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
  Cash $ 7,721     $ 1,099  
  Accounts receivable, net   13,454       19,231  
  AMP credit receivable   2,533       7,051  
  Contract assets   836       1,460  
  Inventories   39,950       37,405  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,374       3,500  
    Total current assets   66,868       69,746  
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
  Property and equipment, net   45,572       47,123  
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   13,841       15,593  
  Intangible assets, net   1,403       2,064  
  Other assets   606       630  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 128,290     $ 135,156  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
  Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,454     $ 5,903  
  Current portion of finance lease obligations   2,266       2,153  
  Current portion of operating lease obligations   2,115       1,851  
  Accounts payable   16,080       20,728  
  Accrued liabilities   3,605       6,477  
  Customer deposits   18,037       16,500  
    Total current liabilities   43,557       53,612  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES      
  Long-term debt, net of current maturities   7,742       6,250  
  Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion   3,777       3,372  
  Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion   13,799       15,888  
  Other   15       15  
    Total long-term liabilities   25,333       25,525  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
               
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued      
  or outstanding   -       -  
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,593,589      
  and 21,840,301 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and      
  December 31, 2023, respectively   23       22  
  Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,    
  respectively   (1,842 )     (1,842 )
  Additional paid-in capital
   401,564       399,336  
  Accumulated deficit   (340,345 )     (341,497 )
    Total stockholders' equity   59,400       56,019  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 128,290     $ 135,156  
               


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
                 
Revenues $ 33,565     $ 46,598     $ 143,136     $ 203,477  
Cost of sales   29,776       39,566       121,947       170,969  
Gross profit   3,789       7,032       21,189       32,508  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative   3,912       4,592       16,303       20,705  
Intangible amortization   165       166       661       664  
  Total operating expenses   4,077       4,758       16,964       21,369  
Operating (loss) income   (288 )     2,274       4,225       11,139  
                 
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net:              
Interest expense, net   (762 )     (1,030 )     (3,078 )     (3,201 )
Other, net   77       (11 )     79       (48 )
  Total other expense, net   (685 )     (1,041 )     (2,999 )     (3,249 )
                 
Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes   (973 )     1,233       1,226       7,890  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (59 )     162       74       241  
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (914 )   $ 1,071     $ 1,152     $ 7,649  
                 
                 
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:              
Net (loss) income $ (0.04 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.36  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC   22,172       21,449       21,896       21,189  
                 
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:              
Net (loss) income $ (0.04 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.05     $ 0.36  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED   22,224       21,633       21,975       21,491  
                 


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
           
        Twelve Months Ended December 31,
          2024       2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
  Net income $ 1,152     $ 7,649  
           
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:  
    Depreciation and amortization expense   6,684       6,383  
    Deferred income taxes   -       (10 )
    Share-based compensation   1,160       877  
    Allowance for credit losses   (5 )     82  
    Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan   1,199       1,336  
    (Gain) loss on disposal of assets   (114 )     42  
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
      Accounts receivable   5,782       (2,295 )
      AMP credit receivable   4,518       (7,051 )
      Contract assets   624       495  
      Inventories   (2,545 )     6,857  
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,126       (210 )
      Accounts payable   (4,392 )     (6,008 )
      Accrued liabilities   (2,872 )     2,782  
      Customer deposits   1,537       (18,050 )
      Other non-current assets and liabilities   (48 )     175  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   13,806       (6,946 )
           
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
  Purchases of property and equipment   (3,618 )     (6,405 )
  Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment   159       21  
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,459 )     (6,384 )
           
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
  (Payments on) proceeds from line of credit, net   (4,637 )     4,705  
  Payments for deferred financing costs   (20 )     (48 )
  Proceeds from long-term debt   4,107       1,056  
  Payments on long-term debt   (1,399 )     (1,872 )
  Payments on finance leases   (1,646 )     (1,409 )
  Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock   (130 )     (735 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (3,725 )     1,697  
           
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH   6,622       (11,633 )
CASH beginning of the period   1,099       12,732  
CASH end of the period $ 7,721     $ 1,099  
           
Supplemental cash flow information:    
  Interest paid $ 1,555     $ 2,073  
  Income taxes paid $ 192     $ 17  
           
Non-cash investing and financing activities:    
  Equipment additions via finance lease $ 1,376     $ 719  
  Non-cash purchases of property and equipment $ 257     $ 482  
  Settlement of incentive compensation liability with stock $ -     $ 619  
           


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
 
      Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31,   December 31,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
ORDERS:          
  Heavy Fabrications $ 22,428     $ 9,985     $ 53,934     $ 50,594  
  Gearing   7,016       3,603       26,562       24,814  
  Industrial Solutions   8,026       6,619       27,317       25,652  
    Total orders $ 37,470     $ 20,207     $ 107,813     $ 101,060  
                   
REVENUES:          
  Heavy Fabrications $ 20,429     $ 29,503     $ 82,657     $ 133,368  
  Gearing   7,630       11,061       35,588       45,408  
  Industrial Solutions   5,863       6,035       26,056       25,159  
  Corporate and Other   (357 )     (1 )     (1,165 )     (458 )
    Total revenues $ 33,565     $ 46,598     $ 143,136     $ 203,477  
                   
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):
          
  Heavy Fabrications $ 1,296     $ 2,554     $ 7,128     $ 15,006  
  Gearing   (567 )     654       (138 )     1,846  
  Industrial Solutions   413       848       3,265       3,160  
  Corporate and Other   (1,430 )     (1,782 )     (6,030 )     (8,873 )
    Total operating income (loss) $ (288 )   $ 2,274     $ 4,225     $ 11,139  
                   


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
                 
Consolidated   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net (Loss) Income    $ (914 )   $ 1,072     $ 1,152     $ 7,649  
Interest Expense      762       1,031       3,078       3,201  
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision      (59 )     162       74       241  
Depreciation and Amortization      1,698       1,611       6,684       6,383  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments      662       559       2,347       2,220  
Proxy Contest-Related Expenses      -       1       (10 )     1,780  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 2,149     $ 4,436     $ 13,325     $ 21,474  
                     


Heavy Fabrications Segment   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income   $ 167     $ 1,696     $ 6,755     $ 13,862  
Interest Expense     218       149       1,071       649  
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision     991       711       (617 )     493  
Depreciation     1,006       907       3,938       3,518  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     202       224       791       936  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 2,584     $ 3,687     $ 11,938     $ 19,458  
                   


Gearing Segment   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net (Loss) Income   $ (651 )   $ 585     $ (405 )   $ 1,553  
Interest Expense     75       59       237       262  
Income Tax Provision     9       9       30       32  
Depreciation and Amortization     556       555       2,183       2,270  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     104       107       441       453  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 93     $ 1,315     $ 2,486     $ 4,570  
                   


Industrial Solutions Segment   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income   $ 332     $ 625     $ 2,673     $ 2,504  
Interest Expense     92       151       517       512  
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision     (13 )     62       70       96  
Depreciation and Amortization     113       99       427       380  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     75       48       258       196  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 599     $ 985     $ 3,945     $ 3,688  
                   


Corporate and Other   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Loss   $ (762 )   $ (1,834 )   $ (7,871 )   $ (10,270 )
Interest Expense     377       672       1,253       1,778  
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision     (1,046 )     (620 )     591       (380 )
Depreciation and Amortization     23       50       136       215  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     281       180       857       635  
Proxy Contest-Related Expenses     -       1       (10 )     1,780  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ (1,127 )   $ (1,551 )   $ (5,044 )   $ (6,242 )
                   

