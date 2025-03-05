Methode Electronics Appoints Brad Corrodi as Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, lighting, and power distribution applications, announced today that Brad Corrodi has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) effective March 10, 2025.

Mr. Corrodi joins Methode with more than 30 years of experience serving in strategic, investment, and operating roles. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Chicago, Illinois.

“Brad’s blend of strategy and operational experience will be a key differentiator, as we continue to reshape Methode’s future,” said Jon DeGaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With Brad’s extensive experience, he will bring a unique skill set to our organization that will first and foremost help us drive our organic growth opportunities and then, down the road, explore M&A activities. In addition to leading our strategy development, he will also especially focus on identifying and pursuing opportunities to expand our power solutions enterprise into new and growing markets. These actions, as well as all of our recent organizational changes, are foundational to our transformation efforts to return Methode to a prominent leadership position in our industry.”

Mr. Corrodi said, “I am thrilled to be joining Methode to support the needs of the organization and look forward to working with the team to serve our leading customers around the world.”

About Brad Corrodi

Brad Corrodi is a seasoned executive whose career has spanned over 30 years across strategy, advisory, and operating roles. He most recently was the founding Chief Technology Officer of Cathmere, a software platform applying multi-party cryptography to asset finance. He previously served as Vice President Fleet Products and Services at Stoneridge, as Strategy and Technology partner at the industrial innovation investor Logispring, and as a Principal in Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategy and technology group serving major commercial and government clients in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia. Mr. Corrodi received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his BA in Electrical Engineering from Yale University.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, and Interface.

