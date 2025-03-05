NJMEP Partners with the New Jersey Devils for STEM Day to Inspire the Workforce of the Future

Elementary Students Explore STEM Through Hockey and Manufacturing at the Prudential Center

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) was proud to partner with the New Jersey Devils for STEM Day, an exciting educational event that took place on March 3, 2025, aimed at engaging elementary school students in the world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Hosted at the Prudential Center, this initiative leverages the power of sports to introduce young minds to STEM concepts in a fun, interactive way—laying the foundation for the workforce of the future.

As part of the event, students participated in hands-on activities that blended STEM with hockey through the “Future Goals – Hockey Scholar” program, which uses real-world applications to teach STEM principles through the game of hockey. In addition to learning how STEM powers professional sports, students also explored how these same skills are essential in manufacturing, one of New Jersey’s most critical industries.

Building the Workforce of the Future

NJMEP’s involvement in STEM Day reflected its commitment to strengthening New Jersey’s manufacturing industry and preparing the next generation of skilled professionals. Engaging young students in STEM education creates early awareness of career opportunities in industries that drive innovation, economic growth, and job creation.

“Early engagement plays a crucial role in sparking interest in STEM fields,” said Peter Connolly, CEO at NJMEP. “Partnering with the New Jersey Devils allows students to experience hands-on STEM activities in a dynamic environment, planting the seeds for an interest in manufacturing and the career opportunities it offers.”

Interactive Learning in a Unique Setting

Elementary school students attending STEM Day engaged in activities that demonstrate how STEM plays a crucial role in both hockey and the manufacturing industry. Whether it’s exploring the physics behind a slap shot or understanding how technology improves the efficiency of production lines, these experiences help young learners see STEM in action. There were four stations in total, starting with “The Shot” to understand how force and friction affect the process. Then, they moved to “The Pass” and explored the angles needed to complete a pass. Next, students explored the science behind the Zamboni and what it takes to prepare the surface for a hockey game. Finally, NJMEP showed students advanced manufacturing technologies that make all these processes possible.

NJMEP remains committed to fostering a strong workforce and ensuring that today’s students have the knowledge and curiosity to pursue STEM-driven careers in the future. By participating in events like STEM Day, NJMEP continues its efforts to bridge the gap between education and industry, inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

About The New Jersey Devils:

The New Jersey Devils are part of the 32-team National Hockey League, with teams throughout the United States and Canada. Established in 1982, they recently celebrated their 40th season in the Garden State. During that time, the team has won three Stanley Cup Championships: 1995, 2000 and 2003. Follow the Devils at NewJerseyDevils.com , on Facebook , X , and Instagram . The New Jersey Devils organization is a HBSE property.

