Scott’s Protein Balls Unveils New Branding, Packaging, and Reformulated Recipes

Brand Refresh Features Modern Packaging, Cleaner Ingredients, and Enhanced Transparency for Health-Conscious Consumers

New York, New York, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Protein Balls is unveiling a bold new chapter with a refreshed brand identity, featuring cleaner ingredients, updated packaging, and a reinforced commitment to purpose-driven nutrition. As part of this transformation, three of the brand’s signature flavors have been reformulated with even simpler, cleaner ingredients, ensuring every bite aligns with the highest standards of health, nutrition and transparency. The new packaging not only highlights these improvements but also strengthens Scott’s Protein Balls’ dedication to social impact.







Image from Scott’s Protein Balls





A Fresh Look with Purpose

Entering their fifth year as a brand, Scott’s Protein Balls’ new packaging and logo reflect the company’s journey of growth and evolution. The refreshed design features a more modern and youthful look, with a bold color scheme that stands out on grocery shelves, a cleaner aesthetic, and a larger product image to showcase the wholesome ingredients inside. It also reinforces their commitment to transparency by clearly highlighting allergens the products are free from, ensuring safer, more informed choices for consumers. The new hand-drawn logo, along with the tape and stickers on the packaging, is a nostalgic nod to the brand’s early days when Scott’s Protein Balls were made by hand, evoking the same homemade care and passion that Scott and Lori put into every batch from their kitchen.





Image from Scott’s Protein Balls





Scott’s Protein Balls is also reinforcing its dedication to giving back, with the new packaging clearly highlighting its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The brand continues to donate 1% of all sales to support life-saving breast cancer research.

Cleaner Ingredients, Better Nutrition, Better Quality, Same Great Taste

As part of the rebrand, Scott’s Protein Balls is rolling out a reformulated recipe for three of its flavors, focusing on even cleaner, plant-based ingredients while maintaining the same delicious taste and texture fans love. The updated recipes ensure a more nutritious, better-for-you snacking experience, aligned with the latest consumer trends in clean eating and functional nutrition by focusing on allulose as a sweetener, resulting in a zero, or low sugar snack without compromising taste. Additionally, the reformulated protein balls contain 60% more protein per serving, while keeping the snack free from common allergens, including dairy, gluten, and soy. With fewer and more recognizable ingredients, the new formula enhances taste and texture, delivering a smoother, more satisfying bite. The improved recipe will apply to the nut butter flavors, with new nut-free options launching in the coming months.

Each serving of Scott’s Protein Balls continues to be packed with plant-based protein, with the new packaging explicitly stating the amount per serving, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to fueling active and health-conscious lifestyles.

A Commitment to Innovation & Wellness

Scott’s Protein Balls’ rebrand marks an exciting new chapter, combining a fresh, modern look with improved recipes and enhanced transparency. As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering high-quality, plant-based snacks that prioritize health, taste, and social responsibility.

The new packaging and reformulated flavors will be rolling out in late March at retailers nationwide and online at www.scottsproteinballs.com . Scott’s Protein Balls are also available for wholesale purchase, making it easy for retailers to stock these clean, protein-packed snacks. Our two packs are sold in retail boxes of 10. For wholesale inquiries, visit https://scottsproteinballs.com/pages/wholesale .

###

About Scott’s Protein Balls

Scott’s Protein Balls is a mission-driven company founded by Lori and Scott Levine, inspired by Lori’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2017. Seeking a healthier, cleaner snack to fuel her recovery, Lori turned to Scott, who created a delicious peanut butter chocolate chip protein ball made with simple, plant-based ingredients. What began as a personal solution soon grew into a thriving business when friends, family, and customers fell in love with the snack. Scott’s Protein Balls are available in over 325 stores across the Tri-State area and online. Beyond creating a product that’s both nutritious and convenient, Scott’s Protein Balls is committed to supporting breast cancer research. The brand donates 1% of sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and is driven by a passion to make healthy snacks accessible while advocating for better nutrition, wellness, and awareness around cancer support.

For more information about Scott’s Protein Balls, visit www.scottsproteinballs.com .

