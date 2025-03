Smart Mobility Surge: Intelligent Transportation System Market to Hit USD 98.02 Billion by 2032

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œ Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market ," The intelligent transportation system industry size was valued at $48.36 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $98.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/209 ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐กRise in traffic jams globally, increased investment in railways, and increased inclination of governments towards CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry drive the growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. However, factors such as the high cost of technology restrict the market growth. However, the growth of connected and autonomous driving car and the improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end-use. Based on components, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. Depending on applications, the market has been segregated into traffic management, freight management, advanced traveler information systems, advanced public transportation systems, security and surveillance, ticketing and tolling systems, and others. Based on end use it is fragmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ–% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in investment in CCTV and other communication equipment for security and surveillance around the globe.Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/209 ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐.Based on application, the other segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is projected to manifest the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the need for customized solutions for efficient, intelligent transportation systems.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐จ๐š๐๐ฐ๐š๐ฒ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐Based on end-user, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is projected to portray a ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ‘% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in government investment in the development of road networks across the globe is expected to foster market growth.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ“% from 2023 to 2032. The strong economic growth in the region resulted in increased demand for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to effectively manage the growing transportation sector.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: -Siemens AGGarmin LtdDenso CorporationThales GroupCubic Transportation Systems, Inc.Kapsch TrafficCom AGTeledyne FLIR LLCNEC CorporationNavico GroupAlstom SAKey Findings Of The StudyBy component, the hardware segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the intelligent transportation system market in the near future.By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.By end use, the roadway segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.By Region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 