Smart Mobility Surge: Intelligent Transportation System Market to Hit USD 98.02 Billion by 2032

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market ," The intelligent transportation system industry size was valued at $48.36 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $98.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/209 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Rise in traffic jams globally, increased investment in railways, and increased inclination of governments towards CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry drive the growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. However, factors such as the high cost of technology restrict the market growth. However, the growth of connected and autonomous driving car and the improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end-use. Based on components, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software, and services. Depending on applications, the market has been segregated into traffic management, freight management, advanced traveler information systems, advanced public transportation systems, security and surveillance, ticketing and tolling systems, and others. Based on end use it is fragmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟖% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in investment in CCTV and other communication equipment for security and surveillance around the globe.Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/209 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.Based on application, the other segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is projected to manifest the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟏% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the need for customized solutions for efficient, intelligent transportation systems.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on end-user, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is projected to portray a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟑% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in government investment in the development of road networks across the globe is expected to foster market growth.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% from 2023 to 2032. The strong economic growth in the region resulted in increased demand for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to effectively manage the growing transportation sector.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-transportation-system-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Siemens AGGarmin LtdDenso CorporationThales GroupCubic Transportation Systems, Inc.Kapsch TrafficCom AGTeledyne FLIR LLCNEC CorporationNavico GroupAlstom SAKey Findings Of The StudyBy component, the hardware segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the intelligent transportation system market in the near future.By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.By end use, the roadway segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.By Region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-traffic-management-market-A07169 - Unmanned Traffic Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-transportation-market - Smart Transportation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution, by Services, by Transportation Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-warehousing-market-A233644 - Smart Warehousing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by Offering : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-smart-antenna-market-A11741 - Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Frequency, by Component, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/secure-logistics-market-A14801 - Secure Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, by Type, by Mode of Transport : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-cold-chain-logistics-market - Indonesia Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business Type, End-Use Industry, Product and Technology : Indonesia Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.