Global Busway-Bus Duct Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2030, Growing at 5.5% CAGR: AMR

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Busway-Bus Duct Market ," The busway-bus duct market size was valued at $12.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $21 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Commonly observed types of busway-bus duct are isolated phase bus duct, segregated phase bus duct, and non-segregated phase bus duct. Among these, the non-segregated phase bus duct segment accounted for the largest busway-bus duct market share in 2021, owing to surge in the number of small- and large-scale manufacturing industries along with increased number of commercial buildings. The market is analyzed with respect to voltage ratings of the busway-bus duct systems, such as high-voltage, medium-voltage, and low-voltage. Among these, medium-voltage segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to its wide range of usage. And by end-user industry, the market is categorized as residential, commercial, and industrial. The market is mainly driven by rise in industries such as automotive industry, oil & gas, power generation sector, plastic industry, and others. However, fluctuating cost of raw material used for manufacturing busway-bus duct is restraining the growth of the market.In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global busway-bus duct market growth, in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is expected to grow with high CAGR, owing to rapid industrial growth in the region.Moreover, growth in industries in emerging economies is expected to be a major busway-bus duct market opportunity.Key manufacturers have launched many stationary busway-bus duct. For instance, in March 2021, Tai Sin Electric Limited, introduced Busbar Trunking System. It has improved performance with its higher power efficiency, low voltage drop, high tensile strength and safety features.However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the busway-bus duct market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of busway-bus duct manufacturing companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials constricted supply of raw materials for busway-bus duct; and has negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, after two years of COVID-19 outbreak and introduction of vaccinations, the severity of the pandemic has significantly reduced and key players in the market are recovering rapidly.Key companies profiled in the busway-bus duct market forecast report include ABB, Accu-Panels Energy Pvt. Ltd., C&S Electric Limited, Current Midwest, DBTS IND, Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Godrej and Boyce Company Limited, Huapeng Group Company, Ltd., L&T Electrical & Automation, LS Cable & System Ltd., Powell Industries Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY, Tricolite Electrical Industries, and Vidhyut Control India Pvt. Ltd.Key Findings of the StudyThe report provides an extensive busway-bus duct market size analysis, current and emerging busway-bus duct market trends and dynamics.Depending on type, the non-segregated phase bus duct dominated the busway-bus duct market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and the segregated phase bus duct segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By voltage, the medium-voltage segment registered highest revenue in 2021.By end-user industry, the industrial segment registered highest revenue in 2021.Region wise, LAMEA is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the busway-bus duct market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the busway-bus duct industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the busway-bus duct market outlook and busway-bus duct market overview.In-depth busway-bus duct market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of busway-bus duct market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the busway-bus duct market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing busway-bus duct industry opportunities.The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the busway-bus duct market outlook to determine the prevailing market opportunities.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global busway-bus duct market overview, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Busway-Bus Duct Market Report HighlightsBy TypeIsolated Phase Bus DuctSegregated Phase Bus DuctNon-segregated Phase Bus DuctBy VoltageHigh-voltageMedium-voltageLow-voltageBy End User IndustryResidentialCommercialBuilding TypeData CentersShopping CentersOther Commercial BuildingsIndustrialBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (France, Italy, Rest Of Europe, Germany, UK)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):Test Lanes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/test-lanes-market-A38439 Warehouse Robotics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-robotics-market Metal Ceilings Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-ceilings-market-A142141 Diaphragm Valve Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diaphragm-valve-market-A15145 Articulated Industrial Robot Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/articulated-industrial-robot-market-A169870 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.