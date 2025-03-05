Rising HIV Prevalence Fuels Growth In The Industry: Transforming The Egrifta (Tesamorelin Acetate) Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Significant is the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market?

• The market for Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate has experienced considerable growth, with projections indicating an increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

• The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at XX%.

• Several key factors have fueled this expansion, including:

o Greater awareness of HIV-related complications.

o Rising demand for drug-based therapies.

o Increased use of antiretroviral treatments.

o A stronger focus on improving patient quality of life.

o Advancements in medical research and innovation.

What Are the Future Growth Prospects of the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market?

• The market is expected to grow from $XX million in 2025 to $XX million in 2029.

• The estimated CAGR for this period is XX%.

• Key factors driving this expansion include:

o The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

o A rise in the number of healthcare facilities.

o Growing demand for advanced health monitoring tools.

o A higher incidence of metabolic disorders.

o Improved awareness of available treatment options.

• Some of the emerging trends influencing market growth are:

o A surge in the adoption of targeted therapies.

o Integration of treatments into comprehensive healthcare plans.

o Expansion of personalized medicine strategies.

o Strengthening of patient support programs.

o Increased research efforts to enhance treatment efficacy.

What Factors Are Driving the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market’s Growth?

A significant driver of the market’s expansion is the increasing prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases. HIV weakens the immune system over time, and its growing incidence is partly due to a lack of awareness and education about preventive measures, such as routine testing and safe practices, particularly among high-risk populations. Egrifta works by stimulating the release of growth hormones, which helps in reducing excess visceral fat, improving body composition, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals living with HIV. For instance, the Minnesota Department of Health reported a 24% rise in new HIV diagnoses in 2023 compared to the previous year, highlighting the growing demand for effective treatment options.

Who Are the Key Players in the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market?

Theratechnologies Inc. is a key company operating in the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate market. The organization has played a crucial role in advancing treatment solutions, expanding market reach, and driving innovation.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market?

One of the most notable trends in this market is the advancement of synthetic peptide drugs designed to improve the effectiveness of HIV-related lipodystrophy treatments. These drugs are formulated to mimic or enhance the action of natural peptides, thereby ensuring better therapeutic results. In December 2024, Theratechnologies Inc. resumed the production of EGRIFTA SV after temporarily halting operations due to FDA inspection concerns at its contract manufacturing site. A newly produced batch successfully passed quality control and is set to be released upon receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

How is the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market Segmented?

The Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate market is categorized into the following segments:

• By Clinical Indication:

o Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)-Associated Lipodystrophy

o Growth Hormone Deficiency

o Abdominal Obesity

o Metabolic Syndrome

• By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

o Other Distribution Channels

• By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Specialized Clinics

o Home Care

What Are the Regional Insights into the Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest market for Egrifta Tesamorelin Acetate, largely due to the high prevalence of HIV-related conditions and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing healthcare investments, a rising patient population, and greater awareness of metabolic disorders. This report also examines market dynamics across various regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

