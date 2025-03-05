N2OFF Secures Definitive Agreement to Commercialize 196 MWp Battery Storage Projects

Currently N2OFF committed to invest up to €4.4 million in projects located in Germany and Italy for total capacity of over 300 MW

Neve Yarak, Israel, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, announced the closing of a definitive agreement with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd.’s subsidiary, Solterra Brand Services Italy. Solterra specializes in the origination and development of renewable energy projects in Italy. Under the agreement, N2OFF has acquired 2 Battery Storage ("BESS") systems in Sicily, Italy, each with a capacity of 98MWp/392MWh.

The agreement, recently announced, includes the purchase and development of the projects, with a total investment of up to €2.3 million, to be paid in milestones. N2OFF will hold 70% ownership in the projects, further solidifying its entry into the European energy storage market.

These projects are part of the broader joint venture between N2OFF and Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., which focuses on solar and energy storage initiatives. The collaboration reflects the companies’ shared vision of advancing renewable energy adoption and addressing the increasing demand for energy storage solutions to enhance grid flexibility.

As more renewable projects are coming online, the storage market is in demand and is crucial for grid flexibility. According to DNV (https://www.dnv.com/) a global leading consultancy firm, in their report on Energy Transition 2024, "as storage capacity surpasses 0.5% of grid capacity, the focus is transitioning from frequency-response management to broader applications such as price arbitrage or capacity provision, which increases the demand for longer term storage projects". Italy has recently introduced the MACSE scheme. MACSE currently plans to conduct its first energy storage capacity auctions in the first half of 2025, offering 15-year contracts to incentivize the development of storage projects. This mechanism is designed to support Italy's transition to renewable energy by ensuring grid stability and reliability.

The current 2 BESS projects have already received approval for the connection capacity from Terna SpA (the Italian transmission company), which will be secured simultaneously with the closing of the transaction. The development is currently expected to take 18-24 months for these projects to reach a Ready-to-Build stage.

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

