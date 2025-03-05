ZRG Expands CHRO Practice with Dan Kaplan and Beverly Morgan to Meet the Evolving Needs of HR Leaders

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., and BOSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, one of the fastest-growing global talent advisory firms, today announced a major expansion of its Human Resources Officers Practice with the appointment of Dan Kaplan as co-leader alongside Beverly Morgan. As CHROs take on increasing responsibility for workforce strategy, business transformation, and AI-driven decision-making, ZRG is investing in cutting-edge advisory solutions to support them with data-driven insights, executive search, and leadership development tailored for today’s rapidly evolving environment.

Dan Kaplan: A Leader in CHRO and PE Talent Strategy

Kaplan, a recognized authority in HR and private equity talent strategy, brings over two decades of experience advising CEOs, boards, and investors. He most recently led the PE Human Resources practice and played a pivotal role in the global CHRO practice at Korn Ferry, executing talent strategies across North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Before that, he led the Global Human Resources Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, where he also helped develop the firm’s Board of Directors Human Capital Institute and Private Equity and Asset Management Practices.

"Dan isn’t just one of the most respected voices in CHRO talent strategy—he’s a forward thinker who understands how HR leaders must evolve in today’s environment," said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. "HR has changed, and the service we provide for them must be different. CHROs need partners who can help them navigate transformation, integrate AI, and think strategically about human capital at every level. Dan will bring that kind of disruptive thinking to our clients."

"HR has been tasked with leading change, but it hasn’t had the right partners to evolve alongside it," said Kaplan. "For too long, the function has been served by an operating model from 20 years ago—slow, transactional, and reactive. CHROs today need partners who understand the intersection of technology, AI, and human capital strategy, and who can help them lead at the speed of business. That’s why I joined ZRG."

Kaplan has been named one of BusinessWeek’s "World’s 50 Most Influential Headhunters," is a former board member of the Association of Executive Search Consultants (AESC) and is a past participant in the World Economic Forum’s Talent Mobility Summit. He frequently speaks on the future of talent, workforce strategy, and leadership effectiveness.

Beverly Morgan: A Seasoned Advisor for HR and C-Suite Talent

Morgan will co-lead ZRG’s Human Resources Officers Practice and continues to play a key role in helping CEOs and CHROs build high-impact leadership teams. Over her 30+ year career, she has successfully completed over 500 executive searches globally, working with high-growth VC-backed firms, PE-owned companies, and multi-billion-dollar enterprises across life sciences, healthcare, and technology.

"Dan and Beverly bring complementary expertise and an unrivaled track record in building leadership teams that drive business transformation," said Nate Frank, President of Executive Search at ZRG. "Their leadership strengthens ZRG’s ability to help CHROs navigate complex challenges, scale effectively, and harness the power of AI and digital tools to drive talent strategy."

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Contact : John Mooney, 908-720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com

