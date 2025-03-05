PathMaker Neurosystems Announces Issuance of Three Patents Protecting the Use of Company’s Proprietary Neuromodulation Technology in ALS

BOSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a breakthrough non-invasive treatment approach for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), announced today the issuance of three recent patents covering the application of our Company’s proprietary neuromodulation technology to the treatment of ALS. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US Patent 11,986,659 and US Patent 12,208,266, while the Japan Patent Office has granted Patent No. 7490561. These issued patents cover systems and methods for treating ALS and related diseases using a fundamentally novel approach that is delivered non-invasively.

"We are pleased to see these latest patent issuances that protect PathMaker's novel technology for the non-invasive treatment of ALS," said Jake Maslow, J.D., Co-Founder and Chief Intellectual Property Officer at PathMaker. "These patents provide additional protection specific to the treatment of ALS that goes beyond the more than 40 issued patents we already have protecting our platform globally."

PathMaker’s approach is based on the company’s proprietary multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS) platform, which modulates neurons and circuits associated with ALS through the suppression of motor neuron hyperexcitability and activation of protein degradation pathways. The MyoRegulator® device that incorporates this technology is currently being utilized in the Company’s second ALS clinical trial, now underway at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston.

"We are gratified to see these latest patent issuances," said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., PathMaker’s Co-Founder and CEO. "We have been pioneering the application of neuromodulation to ALS, and these issuances bring additional validation and protection for our novel approach."

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach to the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). From its headquarters in Boston, PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions to develop and bring to market first-in-class products for treating ALS and other neurological disorders with very high unmet medical need. More than 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer from ALS, with an additional 6,000 new ALS diagnoses each year in the U.S. The MyoRegulator® platform is based on PathMaker’s proprietary technology for multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS). MyoRegulator® has been previously designated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a “FDA Breakthrough Device.” MyoRegulator® and MyoRegulator® ALS are investigational medical devices and are limited by Federal law to investigational use only. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

