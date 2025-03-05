Contentive's Q4 Audience Intelligence Report Reveals What Top Finance and HR Decision-Makers Are Actually Reading

Audience Intelligence Reports

Contentive's Q4 Audience Insights Report, offering visibility into content driving engagement among 200,000+ senior executives across B2B publications.

Understanding what content resonates with C-suite decision-makers isn't guesswork - it's science. Our intelligence report reveals exactly what leaders are reading, when they're engaging,” — said George Looker, Commercial Director at Contentive.

LONDON, ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contentive unveils its latest Audience Intelligence Report , offering unprecedented visibility into the exact content driving engagement among 200,000+ senior finance, HR, and technology executives across its premium B2B publications.The Q4 analysis provides marketing leaders with a detailed roadmap of what content senior decision-makers are consuming, when they're most receptive, and how brands can leverage these insights to craft high-performing thought leadership campaigns that generate quality leads."Understanding what content resonates with C-suite decision-makers isn't guesswork - it's science," said George Looker, Commercial Director at Contentive. "Our intelligence report reveals exactly what leaders are reading, when they're engaging, and which topics convert passive readers into active prospects. This is the blueprint that transforms generic content into thought leadership that delivers measurable returns."Key Content Engagement Insights for Lead Generation:High-Value Topic Identification – Analysis reveals the specific topics driving maximum engagement:- Finance leaders most engage with content on "AI in accounting", "Top 50+50 Accountancy Firms", and "Tax Planning Strategies"- HR decision-makers show strongest interest in "Employee Well-being," "Change Management," and "Talent Development Strategies"- Treasury professionals prioritise content on "Financial and Corporate Strategy Shifts," "Regulatory Compliance," and "Global Market Dynamics"Content Format Performance – Clear patterns show which formats drive longest engagement:- News analysis consistently achieves 90-second average reading times- Q&A/Profiles generate 60-second engagement periods- Native articles (55 seconds) and sponsored content (50 seconds) deliver strong engagement for branded contentStrategic Timing Windows – Decision-makers engage with content at specific, predictable times:- Finance professionals: Mondays between 11AM-12PM (peak open time)- Treasury leaders: Mondays between 6PM-7PM- HR executives: Mondays between 1PM-2PM- Fintech decision-makers: Mondays between 1PM-2PMDevice and Consumption Patterns – Detailed audience behaviour insights show:- 94% of professionals rely on email newsletters as their primary information source- Consistent desktop engagement (56-57k readers for accounting content, 17-18k for finance content)- Average reading times range from 25-94 seconds depending on topic and formatHow Marketing Leaders Are Using These Insights:For B2B marketers looking to optimise thought leadership campaigns and lead generation activities, Contentive's intelligence reveals specific content strategies that convert:- Content Topic Alignment – Create content that mirrors high-performing themes: "AI implementation" drives consistent engagement across all sectors, while industry rankings and regulatory insights generate highest impression counts.- Format Optimisation – Structure thought leadership campaigns around news analysis formats for maximum engagement time, followed by Q&A profiles that humanise complex topics.- Strategic Deployment Timing – Schedule content distribution during documented peak engagement windows to maximise visibility when decision-makers are most receptive.- Cross-Industry Insights – Leverage performance data showing how similar topics perform across different sectors, with implementation guides consistently outperforming theoretical content.Generate Higher-Quality Leads with Intelligence-Driven ContentDownload the complete Q4 Audience Intelligence Report for comprehensive engagement metrics and detailed content performance insights:For a personalised consultation on how to transform these insights into effective thought leadership and lead generation programmes, please contact Mariette Armitage at mariette.armitage@contentive.com.About ContentiveContentive connects brands with over 200,000 senior finance, HR, and technology decision-makers through its portfolio of premium B2B publications. Our intelligence-driven approach helps marketing leaders create thought leadership that resonates with high-value audiences through trusted media brands including Accountancy Age, The CFO, HRD Connect, The Global Treasurer, and Bobsguide.Notes to Editors:- Content performance methodology: Contentive analysed engagement metrics for over 500 content pieces across its publications, tracking reading times, impression counts, click-through rates, and conversion patterns.- Highest-performing content achieved 94-second average reading times and 250,000 impressions.- Topic performance: "Top 50+50 Accountancy Firms" generated 250k impressions with 90-second engagement, while "Fintech Innovations" achieved 125k impressions with 53-second engagement.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Mariette Armitage – mariette.armitage@contentive.com/ + 27 060 751 5623

