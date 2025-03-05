President Cyril Ramaphosa receives President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today Tuesday, 4 March 2025, received His Excellency President Daniel Chapo of the Republic of Mozambique for a meeting at his official residence, Genadendal, in Cape Town.

President Chapo was recently inaugurated President of the Republic of Mozambique, which is a close partner and immediate neighbor of South Africa.

President Chapo’s visit aims to strengthen political cooperation at the bilateral, regional, continental, and global levels.

The discussion between two leaders focused on enhancing cooperation and strengthening state institutions.

The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique is deeply rooted in a shared historical struggle against apartheid and colonialism. This bond is further enriched by familial connections and cultural similarities that unite the two nations.

Currently, it is estimated that South African companies have invested between R155 billion and R175 billion, creating more than 42,000 job opportunities.

Several key South African companies recently established the South African Chamber of Commerce, promoting trade and investment between the two nations. Mozambique is also a vital energy security partner for South Africa.

The bilateral meeting gave effect to President Ramaphosa’s commitment in the 2025 State of the Nation Address that South Africa will leverage its international relations to advance the well-being of humanity; strengthen trade relations around the world and leverage strong and diverse global alliances to make South Africa’s economy more resilient.

President Ramaphosa said, " We came together to continue strengthening the bonds between our two countries and in many ways how we can turn a new page of cooperation at a political, diplomatic and economic level and how we can entrench political stability in Mozambique following the elections. And also how we can create a conducive environment for businesses to operate in both countries."

President Chapo said, "We are here to explain that our situation in Mozambique is good and now we are working. Tomorrow, we will meet with the opposition to sign an agreement on talks we are going to have about the many issues impacting our country including discussions on our electoral laws. We are also here to talk about how we can grow our economy."

