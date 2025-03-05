Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae sends condolences to bereaved families following separate road accidents in the province

Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae conveys condolences to bereaved families following separate road accidents in the province

Premier of the Free State province MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae extends her heartfelt condolences to bereaved families following accidents which claimed 18 lives in the province this week.

On Wednesday 05 March 2025, a bus collided with a heavy motor vehicle on the N6 road, approximately 15 Kilometres outside of Reddersburg. Sadly, 10 people perished in the carnage while 31 were injured.

In a separate, on Monday 3 March 2025, police recovered bodies of eight people whose vehicle was reportedly swept away by strong water currents in Heilbron. The deceased include a 71 year-old man and a two year-old girl.

Premier Letsoha-Mathae is shattered by the loss of lives and has, on behalf of the Free State Provincial Government and the general populace, conveyed condolences to all the affected families.

“I am mortified to learn about the loss of lives from the two incidents. Road safety remains a priority and as government, we are intensifying our efforts to burb road fatalities. These tragic incidents serve as a painful reminder of the job at hand, but also to intensify our road safety awareness campaigns.

On behalf of the Free State Provincial Government and the people of our province, I would like to extend our condolences to all the affected families during this difficult period. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” said Premier Letsoha-Mathae.

