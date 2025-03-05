South Africa Police Service on verification of farm murder statistics following submission by AfriForum

The Ministry of Police acknowledges receipt of a list of farm attacks submitted by AfriForum in response to the Minister’s call for evidence supporting their claim that the official crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) underreported the number of farm murders, particularly those involving farm owners.

The SAPS Crime Registrar has begun verifying the cases contained in AfriForum’s submission. Preliminary findings indicate that, of the incidents listed, only one murder of a farm owner is reflected. This corresponds with the single farm owner murder reported in the official crime statistics for the third quarter. While verification processes are still ongoing, no additional murders of farm owners have been identified beyond what was originally reported by SAPS. Further updates will be provided once the full verification process is completed.

The SAPS remains committed to transparency and accuracy in crime reporting and urges all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to work collaboratively in ensuring that crime statistics are based on verifiable facts. Law enforcement agencies continue to address crimes affecting all communities, including those in rural and farming areas, with the seriousness they deserve.

The Ministry further reaffirms its commitment to combating violent crime and improving safety for all South Africans. The SAPS will continue to engage with all interested parties to enhance crime prevention efforts and ensure that statistical reporting remains reliable and credible.

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085.

