Nonwoven Fabric Market Predicted to Reach USD 87.34 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% | Fact.MR

Rising demand for hygiene products and medical disposables is driving growth in the nonwoven fabric market, with advancements in technology fueling innovation.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR’s latest study estimates the global nonwoven fabric market at US$ 48.78 billion in 2024, with demand expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 87.34 billion by 2034.Nonwoven fabrics are widely used in industries such as construction, automotive, healthcare, and agriculture. Increasing demand for durable, cost-effective, and lightweight materials is driving market expansion.Advancements in manufacturing technologies are expected to lower production costs while improving quality and properties. These innovations will likely boost the adoption of nonwoven fabrics across emerging industries in the coming years.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Country-wise InsightsAccording to a study by Fact.MR, East Asia is expected to capture 38.4% of global market revenue by 2034, driven by rising demand for hygiene products. The versatility, durability, and lightweight nature of nonwoven fabrics contribute to their increasing adoption across various applications.In North America, the United States is projected to hold 73.5% of the market share by 2034. The growing geriatric population and rising chronic disease cases are expected to drive hospital admissions, increasing the demand for disposable medical products such as gloves, gowns, surgical caps, and masks. This trend is also boosting the adoption of adult and medical incontinence products, further fueling nonwoven fabric demand.Category-wise InsightsA study by Fact.MR highlights polypropylene as a preferred material for nonwoven fabric manufacturers, owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use in hygiene products like sanitary napkins and diapers, driving revenue growth.The spunbond segment is expected to dominate the global market, as its durability makes it a key material for highways, roads, railways, and foundations, widely used by engineers and infrastructure planners.Emerging applications of geotextiles in mining, oil drilling, and shale gas extraction are set to create new growth opportunities for manufacturers. Additionally, rising demand for spunbond nonwovens in the medical and hygiene sectors is projected to fuel market expansion.Competitive LandscapeMarket players are actively expanding into local markets to seize emerging opportunities while leveraging their technological expertise. Their focus remains on enhancing market share, delivering high-quality products, and strengthening their competitive edge.Recent Development:Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., in February 2022, expanded its meltblown nonwoven manufacturing at Sunrex Industry Co., Ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic move was aimed at addressing the growing demand for nonwoven products.Key Players in the Nonwoven Fabric Market:Glatfelter CompanyDupont de Nemours, Inc.Asahi Kasei CorporationLydall Inc.Berry Global Inc.Toray IndustriesFitesaSouminen CorporationJohns Manville CorporationPFNonwovens GroupMitsui Chemicals, Inc.DowPolymer GroupChevron CorporationKimberly-Clark CorporationGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-Segmentation of Nonwoven Fabric Market ResearchBy Material :Polypropylene (PP)Polyethylene (PE)PolyesterNylonPolyurethaneRayonBy Technology :SpunlaidSpunbondPolypropylenePolyesterPolyethyleneBicomponent FiberSpun-Melt-Spun (SMS)MeltblownDrylaidNeedlepunchSpunlaceThermal BondedThru-AirOthersLatex or Chemical BondedAirlaidCardedWetlaidOthersBy Application :ConstructionGeotextileWall WrapsGround CoversTextilesFurniture FabricsCarpetMedical Protective ApparelIndustrial Protective ApparelPersonal CareDisposable DiapersFeminine Care ProductsAdult IncontinenceFiltrationOthersBy Region :North AmericaEuropeEast AsiaLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaSouth Asia & OceaniaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The global glyphosate market is valued at $6,123.4 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, reaching $9,784.2 million by 2034.The global industrial catalyst market is valued at $22,345.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR, reaching $32,428.4 million by 2034.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

