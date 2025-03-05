Mobility Scooters Market Growth – Valued at $1.72 Billion (2020), Projected to Reach $3.21 Billion (2030) at 6.5% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per to the report published by Allied Market Research, Mobility Scooters Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Range and Number of Wheels : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The report presents an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -The global mobility scooters market size was valued at $1.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2998 The key driving factors of the global mobility scooters market are increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens, and increase in awareness of advanced mobility devices. However, factors such as the high cost of the EV battery and lack of standardization of EV charging generate a negative impact on growth. Contrarily, increase in R&D investments for improved battery technologies & availability of smooth credit and financing options are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :The spread of the pandemic impacted the global automotive industry as the demand for new and old vehicles were going down.The post-pandemic world will see that personal mobility is being used widely for last-mile delivery.The Covid-19 pandemic brought financial hardship, people have been working from home, and outdoor plans including grocery shopping and travelling have been avoided largely. As a result, the mobility industry is facing a severe decline in ridership and revenue.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-mobility-scooter-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.Based on range, the 10-20 miles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, covering nearly half of the global mobility scooters market, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the less than 10 miles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on type, the small (Less than 110 cm) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted was responsible for the largest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total global mobility scooters market, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2998 The key players operating in the global mobility scooter market include Hoveround CorpPride Mobility Products, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Merits Co. Ltd., Afikim Electric Vehicles, Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, EV Rider LLC., Golden Technologies Inc., Quingo, and Sunrise Medical.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Luxury Car MarketElectric Vehicle Charging Connector MarketFire Truck MarketElectric Ships MarketElectric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System MarketAutomotive Motors Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

