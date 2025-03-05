MEXC Launches Roam (ROAM) with Spot and Futures Trading, Offering 76,000 ROAM & 66,000 USDT to Drive Decentralized Connectivity

VICTORIA, Seychelles , March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the listing of the Roam (ROAM) on both spot and futures markets, scheduled for March 6, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). The launch on MEXC will be accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards of 76,000 ROAM & 66,000 USDT.

Unleashing Roam: MEXC Supports the Future of Decentralized Connectivity and Blockchain-Powered WiFi

Roam is redefining internet connectivity by merging blockchain technology with decentralized networking. Designed as a global WiFi network, Roam enables seamless roaming across locations while prioritizing security, privacy, and user incentives. Every connection and check-in within the network earns users rewards, fostering an ecosystem of engaged participants. At its core, Roam leverages OpenRoaming protocols and enterprise-grade components to provide a secure, high-quality internet experience. With the introduction of Roam Miner, users can further benefit from crypto mining, while Roam Tokens facilitate staking and rewards, integrating financial incentives with real-world connectivity.

By listing Roam, MEXC underscores the growing synergy between blockchain, decentralized infrastructure, and real-world applications. With deep liquidity, seamless market access, and dedicated trading support, MEXC provides the ideal platform for Roam to expand adoption and drive the future of decentralized internet access.

Celebrate the ROAM Launch with a prize pool of 76,000 ROAM & 66,000 USDT

MEXC continues its commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects with the listing of Roam (ROAM). The ROAM/USDT spot trading market will go live in the Innovation Zone on March 6, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), followed by the launch of ROAM USDT perpetual futures at 10:10 (UTC), offering up to 50x leverage in both cross and isolated margin modes.

To celebrate the official listing of $ROAM on MEXC, a 76,000 ROAM & 66,000 USDT reward pool will be available through a series of exclusive activities starting March 5, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). Participants, both new and experienced, will have the opportunity to engage with Roam, explore its potential, and win ROAM, USDT bonuses, and other exciting rewards while contributing to the future of blockchain-powered connectivity.

These activities include:

Event 1: Deposit to Share 64,000 ROAM & 16,000 USDT (New User Exclusive).

Event 2: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses.

The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the reward pool, with individual rewards of up to 5,000 USDT.

Event 3: Invite New Users and Share 12,000 ROAM.

Event 4: Spread the Word and Win 2,000 ROAM in Bonus.

Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 32 million by offering a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, competitive fees, and comprehensive liquidity. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Contact:

Lucia Hu

PR Manager

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7c5199a-8138-4512-92d3-f33f4979eced

MEXC MEXC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.