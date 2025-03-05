Cogility Advances Expert AI-Powered, Predictive Insights for Smarter Decision Making and Efficient Continuous Intelligence Delivery

Cogility releases Cogynt 2.16 - Unified Real-Time Platform (URP) with enhanced no-code model authoring, analyst insight workflow, and deployment capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility , a leader in Expert AI-powered continuous intelligence software for augmented decision support, today unveiled Cogynt v2.16 – a Unified Real-Time Platform (URP) that integrates AI, data streaming, and predictive analytics that enables organizations to transform big data into actionable insights for rapid, effective decision making. The new Cogynt release adds over 150 features and enhancements to advance its no-code model authoring, analyst workflow, and cloud-scale deployment capabilities. As a result, government and enterprise organizations can deliver versatile, proactive, and explainable continuous intelligence (CI) solutions more efficiently and with accelerated time-to-value.

Streaming Data Analysis for Decision Support

According to GigaOm, streaming data platforms ingest, process, transform, analyze, and act on data in real time. This is essential for modern use cases, unlike traditional batch methods which are designed for historical data and conventional business intelligence (BI). They are being integrated more broadly across various industries as organizations recognize the value of real-time data insights for operations, improved customer experience, and decision support. The urgency surrounding adoption pertains to the inexorable shift to real time for continued capitalization of data-driven investments including continuous intelligence.

“Empowering stakeholders to make faster, smarter decisions requires a paradigm shift in decisioning solution architecture and development to meet the demands of increased data volume, decisioning complexity, and outcome criticality,” said Stuart Booth, chief operations officer at Cogility. “Cogynt embodies the advantages speed, agility, and efficiency by empowering analysts and data scientists to develop and deliver even the most sophisticated continuous intelligence applications with unparalleled ease and less engineering overhead.”

Cogynt Unified Real-Time Platform

The Cogynt URP allows organizations to efficiently process massive, diverse, and complex data streams at scale, leveraging no-code modeling and real-time analytics to gain high-confidence findings and predictive insights with full traceability and explainability.

The platform streamlines deployment, creating and refining models, ingesting data sources, and analyzing event streams while automating visualization, investigation, workflow, and integration processes. An intuitive, no-code Authoring tool allows analysts and data scientists to directly develop, publish and tune models without requiring SQL and coding expertise—reducing release cycles, engineering resources, and expenditure.

Cogility’s patented Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP) provides a simplified, yet powerful method to execute computational and probabilistic analysis within data streams. The approach continuously monitors multifaceted patterns to identify event indicators, while maintaining statefulness, from lower to higher hierarchical levels to determine actionable insights with accurate predictability.

To provide an end-to-end, augmented decisioning experience, the platform couples an Analyst Workstation tool and Business Intelligence to visualize, assess, annotate, share, manage, and report on events, insight collections, and operational KPIs.

Enhancements in Cogynt 2.16

This major Cogynt release focused on advancing authoring and analyst usability, data integration, analyst experience, and operational efficiency.

Authoring functionality

- New authoring collaboration to allow multiple users to jointly work on models

- New workflow UI to manage event types and lexicon application

- Extended JSON datatype support for objects, array of objects

- Enhanced trigonometry, mathematical constant, and cyber-oriented computations

- Isolated source data error handling to facilitate additional pattern analysis or troubleshooting

Data source ingestion functionality

- New schema mapping workflow with auto-discovery of Kafka topics

- Enhanced database connectors and robust JDBC support

- Extended S3 integration supporting different data types, such as CSV, TSV and JSON

- Enhanced Geospatial points and polygons support via JSON and CSV data

Analyst workflow functionality

- Enhanced case file management to assign, collaborate on and edit details to insight collections

- Enhanced Event Explorer widget with filtering, user persisted columns and jumpstart actions

Management functionality

- New observability dashboard instruments how Cogynt is performing

- New auto-scaling capability on cloud resource parameters to optimize performance and cost

- New deployment error dashboard to centrally manage warnings and issues

- Enhanced AWS Cloud and AWS Gov Cloud configuration, deployment and updating

Availability and Deployment

Cogynt 2.16 is generally available. Cogynt is a cohesive, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution that can be rapidly deployed and easily scaled. Its deployment tool facilitates automated packaging of Kubernetes containers within a customer’s or partner’s virtual private cloud (VPC), such as AWS Cloud and AWS Gov Cloud. Air-gapped VCP operation ensures data protection, availability, scalability, and resiliency.

For more information, visit www.cogility.com.

Analyst, Customer and Partner Quote

“Cogility Cogynt stands out in the streaming data platform sector for its robust real-time data processing, no-code authoring, and analytics capabilities to produce continuous intelligence,” said Howard Holton, COO of GigaOm. [It] allows organizations to deliver solutions faster and with minimal engineering overhead... the platform’s flexible integration \ with diverse data sources and expert-based AI systems makes it a compelling choice for organizations looking to enhance their continuous intelligence capabilities and decision-making processes.”

“Cogynt’s bias is toward teams that want an integrated platform to streamline in-house development of continuous intelligence solutions, as opposed to a build approach that often is a one-off cobbling of data ingestion, query, and presentation components to address bespoke decision-support problems,” Holton said. He also noted, “Cogynt provides full traceability and explainability, essential for making informed, high-consequence decisions and for model improvement... addressing accountability gaps of pure GEN AI/ML models.”

About Cogility

Cogility offers continuous intelligence software that provides integrated, real-time, and predictive decision advantage for government and commercial organizations. Cogility’s unified real-time platform (URP), Cogynt, applies event stream analysis from massive and diverse data sources. It leverages no-code modeling and patented Hierarchical Complex Event Processing to produce high-confidence results with full traceability and explainability. Cogynt is cloud-scalable, open system interoperable, and deployed non-disruptively. This Expert AI approach empowers subject matter experts to directly optimize solution delivery and investigative workflow efficiency – enabling smarter decisioning with rapid time to value. To learn more, visit www.cogility.com .

